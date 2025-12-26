Humidity levels to increase overnight in coastal and interior areas
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to see generally fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with occasional cloud cover and a chance of light rain in some coastal and northern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its daily forecast, the NCM said conditions will remain humid overnight and into Sunday morning across parts of the coast and interior. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming stronger at times, blowing from the south-east to north-east at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 35 km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate. The first high tide is expected at 4.45pm, followed by a second at 6.46am. Low tides are forecast at 11.21am and 11.31pm. In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be slight to moderate, with high tides at 2.37pm and 2.32am, and low tides at 8.56am and 7.53pm.
Temperatures will remain mild across the country. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to record highs of around 24°C, with overnight lows of 15°C to 16°C. Similar conditions are forecast for Sharjah and Ajman, while Ras Al Khaimah may see temperatures fall to 13°C overnight.
Inland areas such as Al Ain and Liwa will experience cooler nights, with minimum temperatures of 14°C to 15°C. Humidity levels could reach up to 90 per cent in parts of the interior and western regions.
Along the east coast, Fujairah is expected to see a high of 24°C and a low of 18°C, with relatively high humidity continuing through the day.
