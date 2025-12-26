Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate. The first high tide is expected at 4.45pm, followed by a second at 6.46am. Low tides are forecast at 11.21am and 11.31pm. In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be slight to moderate, with high tides at 2.37pm and 2.32am, and low tides at 8.56am and 7.53pm.