UAE braces for rain: Showers and cloudy skies expected

Showers possible as cloud cover builds; daytime temperatures hover in the high 20s
The UAE is set for unsettled weather on Sunday, with partly cloudy to overcast skies and a chance of rainfall across coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Daytime showers are possible, and humidity is expected to rise by night, potentially leading to light mist in some coastal regions.
Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between southwesterly and northwesterly directions at 10–25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is expected to be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in northern waters, while the Sea of Oman remains generally calm with occasional disturbances.
Daytime temperatures across the Emirates are forecast in the high 20s, dropping to the high teens or low 20s at night. Coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi may see maximum humidity levels of 85–90%, while inland areas such as Al Ain and Liwa will experience slightly lower, yet high, humidity.
In the Arabian Gulf, high tides will occur late Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning, with low tides around midday and late evening. In the Sea of Oman, high tides are expected mid-afternoon and after midnight, with low tides early morning and early evening.
Monday
Fair to partly cloudy conditions, with low clouds over northern and eastern areas and slightly cooler temperatures. Humid nights may bring light mist. Winds remain light to moderate, seas slight to moderate.
TuesdayF
air to partly cloudy skies continue, with fog or mist overnight into Wednesday morning, especially in northern coastal and interior regions. Light to moderate winds and calm seas prevail.
Wednesday
Partly cloudy skies, light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds. Arabian Gulf sees slight to moderate waves; Sea of Oman remains calm.
