The phenomenon usually occurs during 'Dar Al Sab’een,' from January 25 to February 4
Dubai: Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Board Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the UAE is currently experiencing a period known locally as “Dafwat AlTala’a”, a brief spell of relatively warmer weather that occurs during the winter season.
Al Jarwan explained that the phenomenon typically coincides with the beginning of “Dar Al Sab’een”, which runs from 25 January to 4 February. During this period, temperatures rise noticeably compared with the preceding days.
The warm spell also aligns with the emergence of date palm pollen, a seasonal marker that has given the period its name. It is also referred to as “Harrat Al Tala’a”, reflecting its association with increased warmth and agricultural activity.
According to Al Jarwan, the rise in temperatures is temporary and helps accelerate the pollination process of date palms before colder conditions return during the subsequent period known as “Al Thamaneen”, when winter cold intensifies once again.
