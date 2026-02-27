How long will Ramadan last this year? Likely Eid Al Fitr date revealed

The final confirmation will come from official moon-sighting committees
Dubai: Ramadan is expected to last the full 30 days this year, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Friday, March 20, according to astronomical calculations in the UAE.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the moon will not be visible in the sky on Wednesday, March 18, making it unlikely that the new month will begin the following day. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan said that the crescent marking the start of Shawwal is set to be born at 5:23am UAE time on Thursday, March 19.
He added that the moon is expected to remain above the horizon for around 29 minutes after sunset that evening, which could allow for a sighting if weather and visibility conditions are favourable.
Al Jarwan also expects most Islamic countries to reach a similar conclusion on the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal this year, based on these astronomical indicators.
As always, the final confirmation will come from official moon-sighting committees, which will make the announcement after religious and observational procedures are completed.