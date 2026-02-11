A beginner's guide to Ramadan in the UAE

What this looks like on an ordinary day is fairly simple. In a mall, you may see restaurants operating, with seating arranged or screened in ways that are more discreet than usual in some of the emirates. In hotels, you will find daytime dining and room service running normally. In offices, non-fasting colleagues typically eat quietly in designated areas rather than at their desks in open-plan spaces. Outdoors, people become more cautious about drinking water openly, even if they are not fasting, because the month’s tone is communal and public.