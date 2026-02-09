GOLD/FOREX
Dubai caps Ramadan school day at five hours, exempts fasting pupils from physical education

KHDA issues Ramadan timetable rules for private schools

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The adjusted schedule is designed to respect the nature of Ramadan while maintaining continuity in learning and easing the burden on students and teachers.
The Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has capped the school day at a maximum of five hours during the holy month of Ramadan and said fasting students should be excused from physical education classes, under new guidance for private schools.

The authority said the adjusted schedule is designed to respect the nature of Ramadan while maintaining continuity in learning and easing the burden on students and teachers.

KHDA said fasting pupils should be exempt from participating in physical education classes during the month, citing health and safety considerations, with suitable alternative learning activities to be provided where needed.

On Fridays, private schools must end the school day no later than 11.30am to allow students and staff to attend Friday prayers on time.

The authority also urged private schools to take parents’ opinions into account when setting daily start and finish times, in a move aimed at strengthening school–family partnership and supporting flexible learning arrangements during Ramadan.

KHDA said the measures are intended to ensure a supportive educational environment that reflects the social, health and religious considerations observed in the United Arab Emirates during the holy month.

Sharjah limits private school hours during Ramadan

