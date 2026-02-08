GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah caps private school day during Ramadan

The authority said schools may determine start and finish times

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai:  The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has allowed private schools in the emirate the option to set their own Ramadan timetables, provided the school day does not exceed six hours, according to an official circular.

The authority said schools may determine start and finish times for students and teaching staff during the holy month, in line with approved academic calendars and curriculum requirements, while ensuring continuity and quality of learning.

It said schedules should take account of differences between educational stages, allowing flexibility and fairness in organising the school day and supporting students’ educational and psychological needs.

The circular also urged schools to consider quality-of-life factors for students, parents and staff during Ramadan.

Several private school operators in Sharjah have begun preparing adjusted timetables in line with the SPEA circular, including reduced hours for kindergarten and primary levels and adjusted class periods and activities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
