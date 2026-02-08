Sharjah caps private school day during Ramadan

The authority said schools may determine start and finish times
Dubai: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has allowed private schools in the emirate the option to set their own Ramadan timetables, provided the school day does not exceed six hours, according to an official circular.
The authority said schools may determine start and finish times for students and teaching staff during the holy month, in line with approved academic calendars and curriculum requirements, while ensuring continuity and quality of learning.
It said schedules should take account of differences between educational stages, allowing flexibility and fairness in organising the school day and supporting students’ educational and psychological needs.
The circular also urged schools to consider quality-of-life factors for students, parents and staff during Ramadan.
Several private school operators in Sharjah have begun preparing adjusted timetables in line with the SPEA circular, including reduced hours for kindergarten and primary levels and adjusted class periods and activities.
