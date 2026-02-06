Thursday, February 19 is the most likely first day of Ramadan for most countries
Dubai: Working hours for both public and private sector employees in the UAE are set to be reduced during the holy month of Ramadan, in line with the country’s labour rules and regulations.
As the holy month of Ramadan is most likely to begin on February 19, employees across government and private entities are expected to move to shorter daily schedules designed to accommodate fasting and altered routines.
Under Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, private sector employees must receive a mandatory reduction of two working hours per day during Ramadan. The rule applies to all private sector staff regulated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regardless of job role or seniority. Employers may organise shifts and remote work arrangements where appropriate, provided the reduced hours requirement is met.
In past Ramadan periods, authorities have confirmed that the reduction applies to Muslim and non-Muslim employees alike, as the rule is tied to workplace regulation rather than religious status.
For the public sector, circulars are usually issued by federal and local government entities to announce specific Ramadan timetables closer to the start of the month. These usually include shorter daily hours, flexible start times and, in some cases, remote working options depending on operational needs. Individual emirates and departments may adjust schedules further for customer-facing services and essential operations.
Labour guidance issued in previous years has also allowed companies to introduce flexible or staggered hours to maintain productivity while supporting employee wellbeing. Overtime provisions remain in place when staff are required to work beyond the reduced daily limits.
Ramadan working hour adjustments are a longstanding feature of the UAE labour system and are intended to balance business continuity with social and religious considerations during the fasting month. Official confirmations of this year’s detailed public sector schedules are expected in separate circulars ahead of Ramadan.
