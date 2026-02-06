GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Ramadan working hours in UAE for public and private sectors explained

Thursday, February 19 is the most likely first day of Ramadan for most countries

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
In past Ramadan periods, authorities have confirmed that the reduction applies to Muslim and non-Muslim employees alike
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Working hours for both public and private sector employees in the UAE are set to be reduced during the holy month of Ramadan, in line with the country’s labour rules and regulations.

As the holy month of Ramadan is most likely to begin on February 19, employees across government and private entities are expected to move to shorter daily schedules designed to accommodate fasting and altered routines.

Under Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, private sector employees must receive a mandatory reduction of two working hours per day during Ramadan. The rule applies to all private sector staff regulated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regardless of job role or seniority. Employers may organise shifts and remote work arrangements where appropriate, provided the reduced hours requirement is met.

In past Ramadan periods, authorities have confirmed that the reduction applies to Muslim and non-Muslim employees alike, as the rule is tied to workplace regulation rather than religious status.

For the public sector, circulars are usually issued by federal and local government entities to announce specific Ramadan timetables closer to the start of the month. These usually include shorter daily hours, flexible start times and, in some cases, remote working options depending on operational needs. Individual emirates and departments may adjust schedules further for customer-facing services and essential operations.

Labour guidance issued in previous years has also allowed companies to introduce flexible or staggered hours to maintain productivity while supporting employee wellbeing. Overtime provisions remain in place when staff are required to work beyond the reduced daily limits.

Ramadan working hour adjustments are a longstanding feature of the UAE labour system and are intended to balance business continuity with social and religious considerations during the fasting month. Official confirmations of this year’s detailed public sector schedules are expected in separate circulars ahead of Ramadan.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
