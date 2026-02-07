GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

Ramadan work hours in UAE: Private sector rules, exemptions and overtime explained

Operational demands mean some employees do not receive the two hour reduction

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Faithful perform the prayers after Iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai.
Faithful perform the prayers after Iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Ramadan is only a few weeks away and during this holy month the private sector work hours are reduced by two hours for all employees.

As per Article 15 (2) of Cabinet Decision No. 1/2022 on the implementing regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 33/2021, the two-hour reduction during Ramadan applies to all private sector employees, regardless of religion, roles or job categories.

Which jobs are not entitled to reduced work hours in Ramadan?

Although this applies to almost the entire private sector, there are few exceptions, certain jobs and roles which are not entitled to reduced working hours in Ramadan and operate as per their normal work hours.

“However, employees working in certain roles, such as shift-based operations, security, healthcare, hospitality, or other roles where business continuity is essential, may be subject to alternative working arrangements. Even in such cases, employers must ensure compliance with the maximum working hours prescribed by law and compensate any excess hours in accordance with overtime rules,” Sunil Ambalavelil, principal partner at Nasser Yousuf Alkhamis Lawyers (NYK Lawyers) and Legal Consultants.

This is also practiced in certain freezones, such as DIFC and ADGM, are subject to separate labour laws. As per DIFC’s Employment Law, during Ramadan, Muslim employees have reduced working hours and shall not be required to work over six hours a day. These reduced working hours are not applicable for non-Muslim employees.

What happens if you work overtime in Ramadan?

“The regular working hours are reduced by two hours. If an employee is required to work beyond the reduced working hours, such additional time would generally be considered as ‘overtime’ and should be compensated in line with the applicable provisions of UAE Labour Law,” Ambalavelil.

You can claim overtime from your employer if you work beyond the regulated Ramadan hours. The employer may ask the worker to work overtime, provided the number of extra hours does not exceed two hours in one day.

How is overtime compensation calculated?

If the nature of the work requires the worker to work beyond the normal working hours, then he will be entitled to a pay equal to normal working hours' remuneration (which is based on basic salary) plus 25 per cent of that pay. It could increase to 50 per cent if overtime is done between 10 pm and 4 am. This rule does not apply on workers who work on basis of shifts.

If the circumstances require the worker to work on his off-day, as specified in the labour contract, or work regulations, then the worker will be entitled to a substitute rest day, or to a pay equal to normal working hours' remuneration (which is based on basic salary) plus 50 per cent of that pay.

Related Topics:
RamadanEidUAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Municipality nurseries produce 15,000 plants an hour

How Dubai grows 90m plants annually for city parks

2m read
Volunteers distributing Iftar meals to motorists at a Ramadan initiative by from Al Ihsan Charity Association at a traffic signal near City Walk in Dubai (Picture used for illustrative purposes)

Ask Gulf News: How to volunteer for Ramadan in the UAE

4m read
Dubai’s Blue vs Golden visa: 2 paths to 10-year future

Dubai’s Blue vs Golden visa: 2 paths to 10-year future

4m read
UAE offices adjust for Ramadan with shorter days and more flexibility

Ramadan work rules in UAE: Less hours, more flexibility

2m read