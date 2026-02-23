GOLD/FOREX
UAE announces Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday for public and private sectors

UAE federal offices close for four days to mark Eid celebrations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE federal government offices to close from March 19–22 for Eid Al Fitr
The UAE has announced that all public and private sector entities will observe a holiday for Eid Al Fitr.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that all federal ministries, institutions, and public sector entities will be on holiday from March 19 to 22, with official working hours resuming on March 23.

For private sector employees, the holiday will run from March 19 to 21. Authorities added that if Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to include March 22.

  • Federal employees: holiday until March 22; work resumes March 23.

  • Private sector: holiday until March 21; may extend to March 22 if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

The decision follows the moon sighting and marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a period of fasting, reflection, and community gatherings. Citizens and residents are encouraged to plan their travel and festive activities accordingly.

The announcement ensures that public services and government operations resume smoothly following the holiday period.

