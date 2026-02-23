UAE announces Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday for private sector

Eid holiday may be extended to March 22 if Ramadan lasts 30 days
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for employees in federal government entities and the private sector.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have announced that public holiday for federal government employees will be from Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22.
Official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23.
For private sector employees, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21.
Authorities added that if the holy month of Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to include Sunday, March 22
The announcement allows employees and businesses to plan ahead for the Eid break, which marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most significant religious holidays in the Islamic calendar.