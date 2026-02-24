Here’s how to use annual leave strategically around the public holiday dates in March
Dubai: If you are looking to turn the upcoming Eid Al Fitr break into something longer, it all comes down to timing, understanding your leave policy, and planning ahead. Here is how you can make the most of the Eid Al Fitr 2026 holidays in the UAE.
When is Eid Al Fitr 2026 in the UAE?
For private sector employees, the Eid Al Fitr public holiday is expected to run from Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21, 2026. If Ramadan lasts the full 30 days – which will be confirmed by the official moon sighting – the holiday will extend to Sunday, March 22, 2026.
That means employees will get a four-day long weekend either way, depending on the final announcement.
If you submit your leave request covering Monday to Thursday, March 16–19, you can stitch together the preceding weekend with your approved leave days and the Eid public holidays into one stretch of time off. The result? Nine consecutive days off, running from Saturday, March 14 all the way through Sunday, March 22 without using more than four days of your annual leave allowance.
To increase your chances of approval:
1. Request early - During peak periods - festive seasons and school holidays, HR teams and managers receive a flood of requests. Submitting your application early gives you a better chance.
2. Use official channels - Always submit your leave through your company's documented system, whether that's an HR portal, an email trail, or a formal form. This creates a paper trail that protects both you and your employer, and signals that you're following protocol.
3. Be flexible and collaborative - If your initial dates clash with business needs, come prepared with alternative options. Demonstrating that you've thought about the operational impact of your absence goes a long way.
4. Plan your handover in advance - UAE labour law requires employees to provide advance notice for leave requests, though the exact timeframe varies depending on leave type and company policy. Beyond legal obligation, preparing a proper handover, tying up loose ends, briefing colleagues, and meeting outstanding commitments before you go, makes it far easier for your manager to say yes.
Before applying, review your contract and internal HR policy. Proper handovers and ensuring work commitments are covered can also strengthen your case.
Your leave entitlement structure plays a big role in how effectively you can extend holidays. Some companies grant:
22 working days per year
In this case, weekends and public holidays are not counted as part of your leave. This makes it easier to strategically “bridge” holidays and maximise time off.
30 calendar days per year
Here, weekends and public holidays are included in your leave calculation. This makes strategic planning less impactful. This structure is common for shift workers and temporary employees.
Under UAE labour law, employers are legally entitled to defer or reject leave requests based on operational requirements, as long as they notify the employee in writing. Understanding the most common reasons for rejection can help you plan around them.
Operational needs - If you're in a critical role, or your request falls during a peak business period like year-end reporting or budget season, your employer may simply not be able to accommodate the timing.
Overlapping requests - If several colleagues have already requested the same dates, priority may go to those whose absence would have the least impact on the business or, in some companies, simply to whoever asked first.
Policy violations - Submitting your request too late, or repeatedly attempting to ‘bridge’ public holidays, may signal a pattern that managers are less inclined to reward. Late submissions are particularly risky during high-demand windows like Eid.
Exceeding your leave balance - if you've already used most of your annual leave entitlement, a request for additional days is unlikely to be granted.