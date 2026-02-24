Operational needs - If you're in a critical role, or your request falls during a peak business period like year-end reporting or budget season, your employer may simply not be able to accommodate the timing.

Overlapping requests - If several colleagues have already requested the same dates, priority may go to those whose absence would have the least impact on the business or, in some companies, simply to whoever asked first.

Policy violations - Submitting your request too late, or repeatedly attempting to ‘bridge’ public holidays, may signal a pattern that managers are less inclined to reward. Late submissions are particularly risky during high-demand windows like Eid.