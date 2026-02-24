GOLD/FOREX
Struggling to stay awake? UAE doctors share ‘Week 2’ fix for Ramadan fatigue

Experts reveal why sleep problems peak in the second week, share simple tips

Long fasting hours, late-night prayers, early morning meals and busy work schedules are leaving many fatigued, affecting daily functioning.
As the second week of Ramadan unfolds across the UAE, doctors are seeing a noticeable rise in residents struggling with disrupted sleep. Long fasting hours, late-night prayers, early morning meals and busy work schedules are leaving many fatigued, affecting daily functioning.

Sleep disruptions build over the month

Dr Mohammed Zaqout, Consultant Internal Medicine at Prime Hospital, Al Garhoud, said the number of patients reporting sleep problems tends to increase as Ramadan progresses.

“In the first week, only a few patients report sleep disturbances. However, as the month progresses, cases tend to increase due to accumulated sleep deprivation.”

Dr Princy John P, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Dubai Investment Park, noted that some of the sleep changes are part of the body’s natural adaptation to a new daily rhythm.

“The timing of meals and wakefulness changes during Ramadan, and the body gently adapts to this new pattern. This adjustment may be perceived as a change in sleep but in most cases, it reflects the body’s ability to synchronise with a new routine.”

Dr Princy, however, pointed out that as the body adapts to a different rhythm, this can sometimes resemble conditions like short-term insomnia or sleep fragmentation.

The body follows a ‘circadian rhythm’, a 24-hour internal cycle that is influenced by light, food intake and activity
Dr Princy John P

Impact on mental health and productivity

Irregular sleep patterns can affect mental health, concentration and daily productivity. Dr Zaqout noted that late-night prayers, early suhoor, social activities and work commitments can leave people fatigued and irritable.

“Sleep deprivation may lead to irritability and mood changes, reduced concentration and productivity, slower reaction times and increased risk of driving accidents, particularly before Iftar.”

Dr Princy noted that sleep during Ramadan often becomes segmented, with periods of rest at night and early morning.

Lifestyle habits that worsen sleep

Doctors warned that certain habits can make sleep disruptions worse, including late-night screen use, heavy meals before bed, irregular sleep schedules and caffeine intake after iftar.

“With proper sleep hygiene and balanced routines, most people can maintain good mental clarity and productivity throughout Ramadan,” said Dr Zaqout.

Dr Princy emphasised the importance of light exposure and avoiding abrupt changes to daily routines.

“The body’s circadian rhythm is influenced by light, food intake and activity. Being mindful of these factors helps the body adapt smoothly,” she noted.

Issues for those with pre-existing conditions

Some individuals, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions, may experience:

Transient insomnia, or difficulty falling asleep after late meals

Fragmented sleep due to early waking for suhoor

Daytime sleepiness, especially if total sleep is reduced

Practical tips for better sleep

Both doctors offered practical strategies to improve sleep without compromising fasting or work:

Consistent sleep schedules: Go to bed and wake up at similar times each day

Mind caffeine and screens: Limit caffeine after Iftar and reduce screen exposure before bed

Eat lighter evening meals: Start Iftar with dates, fruits and water before moving to heavier foods

Take short daytime naps: Even 20-30 minutes can restore energy

Stay hydrated: Adequate water intake supports alertness and well-being

Temporary and physiological

Dr Princy said understanding that some sleep changes are natural helps residents manage fatigue more effectively.

“With simple adjustments, balanced meals, consistent sleep timing and adequate rest, the body maintains its natural equilibrium.”

Doctors added that while some UAE residents experience sleep challenges during Ramadan, most disruptions are temporary and manageable. By adjusting lifestyle habits and supporting natural body rhythms, fasting residents can maintain both energy and focus throughout the holy month.

