Ramadan fasting in UAE? Cut caffeine now to avoid withdrawal headaches

Doctors explain common withdrawal symptoms and how to ease the transition
With Ramadan around the corner, residents who rely on coffee, tea or energy drinks may face fatigue, headaches or irritability if they suddenly cut caffeine while fasting. To prepare, it is recommended to gradually reduce intake of these beverages before Ramadan, medical experts told Gulf News.
Caffeine is a mild diuretic, which can increase water and salt loss during fasting, potentially contributing to dehydration and low energy if consumed in excess.
According to Dr Faisal Arshad, Family Medicine, Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, caffeine is a natural stimulant that increases alertness and reduces fatigue. While it can improve energy and concentration, excessive intake may cause nervousness, palpitations and insomnia. Regular high-dose consumption can also lead to physical and psychological dependence.
Abruptly stopping caffeine, especially during fasting, can trigger withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, tiredness, irritability, difficulty concentrating and even muscle discomfort.
According to Dr Javeed Ashfaque, Specialist Internal Medicine, Prime Medical Center, Al Barari, Dubai, withdrawal symptoms typically begin 12 to 24 hours after the last caffeine dose, peak between 20 to 51 hours, and can last 2 to 9 days, or up to two weeks in heavy consumers.
Common symptoms include headache (often throbbing), fatigue or drowsiness, irritability and mood changes, difficulty concentrating (brain fog), muscle stiffness or flu-like sensations, and nausea or stomach upset.
Both the doctors recommended a gradual tapering approach starting much before Ramadan.
Reduce intake slowly: Cut 25 to 50 per cent of daily caffeine each day. For example, if you drink three cups of coffee, reduce to two for several days, then one.
Mix with decaf: A 50/50 blend of regular and decaffeinated coffee keeps the taste while lowering caffeine content.
Switch to lower-caffeine alternatives: Replace strong coffee with tea, or high-caffeine teas with lighter green or white tea.
Avoid abrupt cessation, high-sugar energy drinks, or skipping sleep, which can worsen withdrawal.
Supporting your body with healthy habits can make the reduction process smoother:
Stay hydrated: Water helps reduce headaches and fatigue.
Prioritise sleep: Adequate rest compensates for lower energy during withdrawal.
Light exercise: A short walk or gentle activity boosts alertness naturally.
Plan caffeine timing: If you intend to consume a small amount during suhoor, start having it at the same time before Ramadan to maintain consistency.
Eliminate hidden caffeine: Check sodas, energy drinks, chocolate, and other common sources.
Mild fatigue and reduced concentration in the first few days of fasting are normal.
Following a tapering plan and maintaining hydration can help residents stay alert and focused throughout the day. Starting the process much before Ramadan allows the body to adjust comfortably, ensuring a smoother fasting experience.