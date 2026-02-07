GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Ramadan countdown: 10 health tips UAE residents need to prep for fasting

Your physical preparation now can shape your entire experience in holy month

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Residents break their fast at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, Dubai.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ramadan is just around the corner, and while many focus on meal planning and spiritual preparation, how you prepare your body can determine whether you breeze through the holy month or struggle with fatigue, headaches, and digestive issues.

Experts note that gradual adjustments to your meals, hydration, sleep and exercise can make all the difference. Whether it’s your first Ramadan or you’re a seasoned observer, taking steps now can transform your fasting experience.

Dr Rahul Ghogre, Specialist Cardiologist at Medeor Hospital in Dubai, offers 10 practical health tips to prepare yourself for a healthier Ramadan.

“Getting your body ready before Ramadan makes fasting much smoother,” he said.

Here are 10 tips to prepare yourself:

Gradually adjust your meal timing

Start shifting meals earlier in the evening and later in the morning, so your body isn’t shocked on day one. 

Cut back on caffeine slowly

Reduce coffee, tea, and energy drinks at least a week ahead to avoid Ramadan headaches and fatigue.

Hydrate like it’s your job

Increase water intake daily. Aim for steady hydration, not chugging all at once.

Balance your meals

Focus on protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs (eggs, lentils, oats, brown rice). They keep you full longer.

Reduce sugar and junk food

High sugar spikes energy fast and crashes it even faster. Your fasting days will feel harder if you don’t taper off.

Train your stomach with fibre

Add more vegetables, fruits and whole grains now to prevent bloating and constipation during fasting.

Fix your sleep routine

Start sleeping and waking earlier when possible. During Ramadan, sleep disruption hits harder if your schedule is already messy.

Lighten your workouts

Shift toward low-to-moderate intensity exercise. This helps your body adapt to lower daytime energy.

Practice mindful eating

Eat slower and stop before you’re stuffed. This makes suhoor and iftar easier on digestion later.

Listen to your body

If you have health conditions or feel unwell, consult a doctor before fasting. Remember, preparation isn’t one-size-fits-all.

