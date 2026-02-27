The half-day method: Start by allowing children to fast from breakfast until lunch, or from lunch until sunset. This helps them understand the sensation of hunger without risking dehydration or hypoglycemia.

Weekend trials: Introduce fasting on weekends or holidays first. This allows parents to monitor the child’s energy levels closely without the added physical or mental strain of a school day.

Focus on fluid intake: Before the fast begins (at suhoor), emphasise the importance of drinking water and eating slow-release carbohydrates (like oats or whole grains) to maintain energy levels.