Psychologists and educators share practical ways to reassure children
Dubai: When the world outside feels unsettled, children still need structure, reassurance, and a sense of normality. Since they are learning at home away from school during times of war, here are ways to support them.
Children do not always put their feelings into words. But clinical psychologist Dr Diana Maatouk from The Hummingbird Clinic is clear that silence does not mean they are unaffected.
"Even when children do not talk about stressful global events, they can still internalise anxiety from adults, social media, and peers," she says.
Watch for these signs that something may be weighing on them:
Unusual irritability or emotional outbursts
Sleep difficulties or nightmares
Withdrawing from friends or activities they usually enjoy
Difficulty concentrating or a dip in schoolwork
Stomach aches or headaches with no clear cause
If you notice any of these, it is worth starting a gentle conversation rather than waiting for them to come to you.
Many parents worry about saying the wrong thing. Clinical psychologist Dr Aida Suhaimi from Medcare Dubai suggests starting with curiosity rather than facts.
"Ask what they have already heard, rather than jumping straight into an explanation," she says.
Then tailor what you say to their age:
Under 7: Keep it short and reassuring. "Some things are happening far away. You are safe and I am here with you."
Ages 7 to 12: Give simple context. "There is a conflict between two countries. Adults are working to help."
Teens: Be honest and open. "There is a lot happening right now. What are your thoughts? You do not have to handle this alone."
When they ask "Will we be okay?", do not reach for a perfect answer. Just be present. Acknowledge the worry, then ground them in the here and now: "Right now, we are safe, and I am here to take care of you."
And it is completely fine to say "I don't know." According to Dr Suhaimi, modelling honesty is far more comforting than a vague reassurance. "Children don't need all the answers. They just need to know they're not alone."
Structure helps children feel safe, and it also helps them learn. Dubai-based academic leader Poonam Heryani says the most important thing parents can do is maintain the same morning routine they had before.
"When schools were operating, parents would get children out of bed, showered, changed and fed before school. That routine energises children and changes their mindset towards learning," she says.
A few practical tips to keep things running smoothly:
Set up a dedicated learning corner. Even in a small home, a consistent spot with their books and equipment makes a difference. Earphones help if siblings are sharing the same space.
Create a weekly schedule. Write down all tasks, deadlines and class times. Use phone reminders to stay on top of things.
Prioritise the list. Online learning can feel overwhelming. Help your child identify the most urgent tasks and work through them one at a time.
Build in breaks. Physical activity, music, art and movement classes are not extras, they are essential. They help children decompress and return to work with a clearer head.
Check in morning and evening. Before classes, ask what is on for the day. At the end of the day, do a quick recap together of what was covered.
Educational counsellor Rema Menon Vellat says communication is one of the most underused tools in distance learning.
"Do not be embarrassed about asking for help. Teachers and parents will not know your challenges unless you reach out," she says.
If your child is struggling with a concept, encourage them to note down their questions and request a one-on-one conversation with their teacher. Ask specific questions, not just "I don't understand," but "Can you give me an example of how this works?"
Connecting with classmates also helps. Learning and talking through material with peers can ease the isolation that comes with studying from home.
Children pick up on adult anxiety. Speaking calmly, being physically present, and limiting how much distressing news plays in the background all make a tangible difference to how safe a child feels at home.
You do not need to have all the answers. You just need to show up.
Interview with Poonam Heryani and Rema Menon Vellat was repurposed from an article by Huda Tabrez, Living in UAE Editor, Living in UAE Editor
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. or . You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.