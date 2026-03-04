We stand with UAE: Residents affirm safety, normalcy amid Middle East conflict

Residents from across the Emirates say life continues as normal
Dubai: For people in the UAE, including locals, residents, expatriates, and tourists, life in the country remains “business as usual” as they feel reassured in the government and military’s effectiveness to lead and protect.
Gulf News has gathered the voices of residents as they remain firm that the UAE is a safe ground and is home.
For one, Ivan Cordero has recalled driving home when he was unexpectedly stopped, not by alarm, but by generosity.
“While the world argues and burns in headlines, the people of the UAE quietly give. No cameras. No conditions. Just open hands during Ramadan,” said Cordero.
In the middle of global uncertainty, it was a simple box of food shared by strangers that stood out.
“While the world burns with stories of war and division, I was stopped by kindness on the side of the road.”
For expatriates, the UAE is more than a place of work as it is also home. Ron Guinoo has noted that the recent days serve as a reminder of the unity that defines the country.
“This country gave many of us a new beginning, a place to dream bigger, work harder, and build a life we once only imagined. It welcomed us as expats and gave us opportunities without limits,” said Guinoo.
“In moments of uncertainty, we don't live in fear, we live with faith, gratitude, and unity.”
Moreover, several residents have stressed the importance of relying on verified information rather than social media speculation. Swarnakamal Naiya has urged people not to believe everything shared for views.
“The defence system is actively intercepting threats and keeping the situation under control,” said Naiya.
“Trust official updates, not rumours. We are safe.”
Abdul Kareem has echoed the same sentiment, saying daily life continues to remain “safe and secure.”
“Dubai life is normal and safe. All residents are abiding by government orders as usual,” said Kareem.
“Fake news are floating around the current situation. Stay safe.”
For Janet Percila Emmanuel, normalcy is visible in everyday scenes.
“People are still sunbathing and enjoying the pool since the war stared,” said Emmanuel.
“Life really continues as normal.”
She has also pointed out that the UAE continues to rank among the safest countries globally, with low crime rates and strict security measures.
On the other hand, Jordan Ade has highlighted that some news are blown out of proportion.
“Life here is calm, normal, and very secure as always,” said Ade.
“Dubai has a way of attracting attention, and unfortunately that sometimes comes with rumours and negativity that don’t reflect reality on the ground. Please don’t worry everything is absolutely fine here.”
Residents have mentioned that the country’s active response has given people more trust to the UAE’s command.
Ahmed Waqas has described Dubai as a place where safety is “built into the structure.”
“We live in a country that plans ahead, prepares quietly, and acts decisively. That’s why even during uncertainty, things remain stable,” said Waqas.
“Fear spreads faster than facts. Let’s not contribute to that.”
Similarly, a post from Realtoronaharley has stated that the UAE responds to challenges with “calm, clarity, and control.”
“I grew up in this city, and I plan to retire here. Thank you to the leadership of the UAE and to every official working tirelessly behind the scenes. While the world watches headlines, residents sleep peacefully — not by chance, but because of strong systems, fast decisions, and people who take their responsibility seriously.”
He added, “Safety isn’t loud. It’s felt in quiet nights, calm mornings, and the confidence we carry as residents. Proud to call the UAE home.”
While residents have expressed confidence in safety measures, many have also reflected on the wider human cost of conflict.
Pritom Mondal has emphasised that the UAE is not in a hostile situation and that precautionary advisories should not be turned into panic or chaos.
“People can still go out, meet friends, and continue normal activities. Authorities have only advised staying indoors or keeping a safe distance as a precaution nothing extreme or alarming,” said Mondal.
“War is never something to celebrate, no matter where it happens.”
Meanwhile, Kashif Sandhu has noted that while others speculate, the UAE remains safe.
“Just look around. Dubai continues to stand calm, strong, and secure. A city built on vision, stability and leadership.”
Across communities, the message is consistent that the UAE is home and it continues to safeguard and protect its people regardless of race or status. Behind the global headlines, daily life across the country goes on with faith, unity, and gratitude.
