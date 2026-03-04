Yo Yo Honey Singh assures fans of safety in Dubai, sharing BTS studio clip of him working
Dubai: Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has reassured fans globally that he is safe and continuing to work and 'chill' in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
He posted a series of images on his stories to underline how resilient and normal his current life in Dubai remains amid escalating geopolitical tensions.
At first, he posted a video of his recording studio in Dubai which showed him focused and surrounded by musical and technical equipment. It's work as usual for the singer.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
In the caption, he wrote plainly to his followers: “We safe in Dubai guys, working."
He also uploaded another story where he's show chilling in a shisha parlour.
"All chill in Dubai Super Safe Don't believe stupid rumours on news," he wrote as caption. While his punctuation is non-existent, this man has a point.
Honey Singh is one of India's most popular and controversial rappers. His song 'Lungi Dance' with Shah Rukh Khan is one of his career-defining hits.
In recent months, he has released tracks such as Jhoom Sharabi from the hit De De Pyaar 2, and Laal Pari from from the movie Housefull 5.
Honey Singh’s connection to Dubai runs far deeper than a temporary residence. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, he said he came to Dubai over a decade ago not in a luxury car but as a struggling musician shelling out Dh140 for hotel room in Bur Dubai. Since then, he has battled mental illness and substance addiction, but he credits this city for helping him heal.
He credited this resilient city for helping him rebuild both his health and career, eventually cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road in a Rolls-Royce.
Take aways from that fun interview:
1. On creativity amid uncertainty:
"Even when the world around you is shaky, the music doesn’t stop. I’m in the studio every day, figuring out beats, writing lyrics, making sure my fans get the energy they expect. Dubai just gives me the space to focus and create."
2. On his journey from Bur Dubai to global stages:
"When I first came here, it was a tiny Dh140 hotel room. Now I’m cruising Sheikh Zayed Road in a Rolls, preparing for a world tour. Dubai gave me my second chance—it taught me discipline, patience, and that anything is possible if you work hard."
3. On connecting with fans worldwide:
"My fans have been with me through all the ups and downs. That’s why I’m sharing this—so they know I’m safe, working, and excited to bring new music. From India to Dubai, to Europe and North America, the story is the same: one mic, one man, million memories."