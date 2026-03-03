A look at high-profile figures from Bollywood and British reality TV stars who are in UAE
Dubai: The sudden suspension of flights across the UAE has left many travelers stuck in limbo, including a handful of well-known celebrities. From Bollywood stars to British reality TV personalities, here’s a look at those whose travel plans have been unexpectedly upended.
Esha Gupta shared her experience in the UAE via Instagram, describing the tense but controlled circumstances:
“To everyone checking in and messaging, I’m sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us.” Gupta shared on Instagram. " Praying for everyone affected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon.” She said.
She followed it by posting a separate story praising the UAE government for "taking care of every stranded person at the airport" for giving them food, airport transfers as well as hotel accommodations. "How well the situation in Abu Dhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is and how calmly they are protecting everyone." She added.
Laura Anderson and her daughter had just arrived in Dubai for a short break when the aviation shutdown took place. Media reports quote her latest safety update “Horrendous situation, Bonnie and I are fine.”
While details about her longer‑term plans are not yet public, she has been posting regular reassurance messages to followers that both she and her child are safe "Hoping to get home soon. Bonnie (her daughter) doesn't like 'Fireworks'" she added, in her most recent story on March 2nd.
Tamil cinema icon Ajith Kumar, who was in the UAE for professional racing commitments, has been prevented from flying back to Chennai due to flight suspensions. His manager confirmed his situation: “He was supposed to leave yesterday but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai.” said his manager. Ajith’s team also stated that he plans to return home as soon as commercial air services are restored.
Subhashree Ganguly, one of Bengali cinema’s most popular stars, was in Dubai with her young son when flights were abruptly halted. Her husband, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, shared a reassuring update on their condition:
"They reached Dubai on Saturday for a vacation. Since then, the situation has become complicated. Because Yuvaan is with her, the concern is even greater. They are staying in Palm Jumeirah. There was an explosion reported near their hotel, and authorities have advised people not to step out of their homes,” Chakraborty said.
Local authorities have recommended that residents and visitors remain indoors as a precautionary safety measure while airspace restrictions remain in place.
Sonal Chauhan’s travel plans were disrupted when flights out of Dubai were cancelled. She took to social media to personally appeal for assistance, but later assured fans of her well‑being: “To everyone messaging me and checking up on me.... the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe. Dubai is the safest place in the world." Chauhan shared through her Instagram story, praising the government for protecting and safeguarding everyone.
British TV presenter Vicky Pattison was on her way to Australia when her flight from Dubai was cancelled.
Taking to Instagram on the 1st of March, Vicky apologised for not posting sooner. She reassured fans she was fine after initially being evacuated to her hotel’s underground car park, saying: “We're sorry that we haven't been more proactive on social media, but we've been limiting our time here due to a growing amount of misinformation that feels counterproductive to staying calm.”
She added "Currently, what we've been advised through government channels is that they're intercepting missiles competently and what is subsequently causing damage and, tragically, harm is falling debris.”
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
