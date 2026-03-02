The actress took to Instagram sharing a brief message as regional tensions continue
Dubai: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan posted a message on Instagram from Dubai, where she has lived since 2015. “Praying for peace. Stay safe everyone. God bless us all” she wrote on her story posted on March 1.
Lindsay moved to Dubai in 2015 and got married to Shammas in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2023.
She has since returned to acting in recent years through a multi-project agreement with Netflix, appearing in a series of romantic comedies.
Lohan relocated to the UAE more than a decade ago, citing privacy and a desire for distance from media scrutiny.
She has since kept a relatively low public profile while living in Dubai and describes the move as life changing. In several previous interviews, she has said she values the sense of calm and privacy she has found in this region.
During an appearance last year on Live With Kelly and Mark, she explained, “It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life. There’s no worry of like, ‘I can’t go eat at this place ’cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son.’ I feel very safe.”
Lohan also highlighted the UAE’s strict privacy regulations as a key reason for her sense of security. “It’s not legal,” she said. “You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here. Privacy is key.”
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji