Her teenage years, in particular, were challenging, as she faced constant public attention, tabloid scrutiny, and industry expectations that often prioritized profit over her wellbeing. Lohan reflected on the ways Hollywood failed to protect her, saying, “It was all so overwhelming and consuming. I should have listened to my mom and dad and moved back to New York. But I was young and wanted to be in LA. And I didn’t know. So yeah, while a lot of it was fun, it was hard when I was young. It was a double-edged sword.” She added, “Now I look back and wonder, ‘Why didn’t anyone just go and take me out of there, protect me more?’ You don’t know how to do that yourself when you’re a teenager.”