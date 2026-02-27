The actress opens up about childhood fame, Hollywood pressures, and reclaiming her peace
Dubai: Lindsay Lohan has opened up about her journey from child actress to finding her own sense of peace, reflecting on the pressures and challenges of growing up in the spotlight. In a recent conversation with Vogue Arabia, Lohan candidly discussed how a lack of protection during her early career shaped her life and outlook.
Lohan first gained recognition as a child, starring in hits like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls. These roles made her a household name almost overnight, putting her under intense media scrutiny while she was still a teenager.
“It’s only with the hindsight of 20 years that society is starting to reckon with the damage done to young women,” Lohan said, acknowledging the pressures faced by young actresses in Hollywood.
Her teenage years, in particular, were challenging, as she faced constant public attention, tabloid scrutiny, and industry expectations that often prioritized profit over her wellbeing. Lohan reflected on the ways Hollywood failed to protect her, saying, “It was all so overwhelming and consuming. I should have listened to my mom and dad and moved back to New York. But I was young and wanted to be in LA. And I didn’t know. So yeah, while a lot of it was fun, it was hard when I was young. It was a double-edged sword.” She added, “Now I look back and wonder, ‘Why didn’t anyone just go and take me out of there, protect me more?’ You don’t know how to do that yourself when you’re a teenager.”
After years in Hollywood, Lohan stepped away from the industry to regain control of her life. She first moved to London to pursue theater and later settled in Dubai, seeking distance from the pressures of fame. “I wasn’t having fun in the business anymore. I wasn’t finding roles I loved. It’s not a life I wanted to live. It’s not a real life. It pushed me so far away that I moved to the other side of the world. And I’m so glad I followed my gut,” she told Vogue Arabia.
Looking back, it seems like Lohan sees her early fame as a mixture of opportunity and hardship, shaped by an industry that often-prioritized image and revenue over the wellbeing of young actors. Today, she embraces the lessons of her past, finding peace in the life she has built on her own terms.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji