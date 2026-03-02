GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi reassures fans amid regional conflict: “Alhamdulillah, we are safe'

Reality star, living in UAE for 18 years, praised UAE leadership for their competence

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: Farhana Bodi, the Dubai Bling star, reassured fans on social media that she and her family are safe amid recent global tensions. “Alhamdulillah, we're safe. We're good,” she said in a video.

“I received so many messages from my friends, well-wishers, and family from all around the world. I really, really appreciate it.”

The reality star, who has lived in the UAE for 18 years, praised the UAE leadership for their handling of the situation.

“Hats off to the UAE leadership and the system for managing and controlling things so effectively. It’s truly impressive. We’ve been staying at home, following the rules, and only listening to official news. My prayers are keeping me calm and giving me strength.”

Watch her interview with Gulf News here:

Farhana’s message echoes those of other celebrities residing in the UAE, including Lindsay Lohan, Amy Virk, and Ajith Kumar, who have publicly expressed confidence in the country’s safety and governance.

Reflecting on her journey, Farhana noted how Dubai has shaped her career.

Born to Indian immigrant parents and raised in South Africa, she moved to Dubai nearly 15 years ago and has since built a sturdy profile.

“Dubai has really shaped me into the woman I am today. It’s a land full of opportunities where you can really make your dreams come true,” she said in an earlier interview with Gulf News.

“When people see the way I’ve evolved here, they’re inspired. So many friends from South Africa, the UK, and Australia have moved to the UAE because of its opportunities.”

