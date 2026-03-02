“To everyone messaging me and checking on me, thank you. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to reply to everyone. Your concern means a lot. I am safe, and I assure you the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe,” the actress posted on Instagram.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and there is no clarity on when travel will resume. I seek the government’s guidance and support to help me return home safely,” she wrote.

She later appealed for assistance to return to India as multiple flights were cancelled following airspace closures across parts of the region.Actor Sonal Chauhan has said she is stranded in Dubai after flight services were disrupted due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

