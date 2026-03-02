Flight chaos leaves Sonal Chauhan stuck in UAE, but she says 'things are under control'
Dubai: Indian actress Sonal Chauhan on Saturday reassured fans that she was safe after being stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions triggered by rising tensions in the Middle East.
“To everyone messaging me and checking on me, thank you. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to reply to everyone. Your concern means a lot. I am safe, and I assure you the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe,” the actress posted on Instagram.
She later appealed for assistance to return to India as multiple flights were cancelled following airspace closures across parts of the region.Actor Sonal Chauhan has said she is stranded in Dubai after flight services were disrupted due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The actress took to Instagram Stories to seek assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writing that flights had been cancelled and there was no clear way for her to return to India safely.
“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and there is no clarity on when travel will resume. I seek the government’s guidance and support to help me return home safely,” she wrote.
Chauhan is best known for her role in Jannat.
Indian carriers including Air India and IndiGo have said they are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with authorities. Passengers have been advised to check official updates, with flights expected to resume once safe air corridors reopen.