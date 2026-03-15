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UAE travel update: Air India, Air India Express reduce Dubai flights, Abu Dhabi services cancelled

Airlines scale back Middle East operations; passengers offered rebooking or refunds

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE flight update: Air India, Air India Express cancel multiple services
UAE flight update: Air India, Air India Express cancel multiple services

Airlines have scaled back several flights to and from the UAE following the latest directives from airport authorities, affecting operations by Air India and Air India Express.

Multiple services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been cancelled or reduced, while a limited number of flights continue to operate to selected destinations. Passengers impacted by the changes are being offered free rebooking on future flights or the option of a full refund.

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Dubai operations reduced

Air India: Only one Delhi–Dubai return flight will operate, while four of the five planned Dubai flights are cancelled.

Air India Express: Only one Delhi–Dubai return flight will operate, with five of six Dubai flights cancelled.

Abu Dhabi flights cancelled

All five Air India Express flights to Abu Dhabi scheduled for the day have been cancelled.

Sharjah flights planned

Air India Express plans to operate flights between Sharjah and Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Ras Al Khaimah routes operating

Flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, and Ras Al Khaimah and Kochi, are expected to operate.

The airlines noted that operations remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of departure.

Passengers affected by cancellations or temporary suspensions may rebook for a later date at no additional charge or request a full refund.

Air India and Air India Express said they regret the inconvenience caused and remain committed to helping stranded passengers return home at the earliest opportunity

IndiGo adjusts Middle East and European routes

IndiGo has further restricted operations in Dubai, affecting flights scheduled between March 16 and 28. Customers are being proactively contacted to assist with rescheduling, and notifications are being sent to keep passengers informed.

The airline emphasises that flight schedules may change at short notice, and passengers should check their flight status before heading to the airport. IndiGo remains in close coordination with authorities as it works to progressively rebuild its network across the Middle East and select European routes.

Customers needing assistance can also contact the Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838.

All flights remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions, and passengers on cancelled services can rebook or request a full refund.

Related Topics:
air indiaIndia UAE travelUS-Israel-Iran war

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