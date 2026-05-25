Karuppu storms past Rs 2.17 billion worldwide, Suriya teases sequel

The film witnessed a major spike in collections on its second Saturday
The buzz around Karuppu began with cautious curiosity, and has now snowballed into one of Tamil cinema’s biggest success stories of the year. Despite the delays, hurdles and recent controversies, RJ Balaji’s fantasy courtroom drama Karuppu, headlined by Suriya, continues its roaring theatrical run.
The film has built momentum across markets, drawing families to theatres and reigniting box-office energy in Tamil cinema. By Day 9, Karuppu had crossed a massive Rs 217 crore worldwide, officially emerging as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far, as noted by multiple Indian outlets, including Indian Express.
The film witnessed a major spike in collections on its second Saturday, recording a sharp 56.4 per cent jump compared to the previous day. Karuppu earned Rs 12.20 crore India net on Day 9 alone, taking its cumulative India net total to Rs 133.85 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 154.99 crore. However, the film’s box-office strength is no longer limited to India. International markets added another Rs 3.50 crore on Day 9, pushing Karuppu’s overseas gross to Rs 62.75 crore.
With its India and overseas numbers combined, the film’s worldwide total has now climbed to Rs 217.74 crore, a landmark achievement that cements its status as one of the year’s biggest theatrical success stories.
At a success meet held in Chennai, as quoted by Indian Express, Suriya spoke about how quickly the project came together and how unexpected the scale of audience response has been. He added that the film was 'decided in 30-45' minutes, and he had never signed a film so quickly.
The film’s climax has already triggered intense speculation about a sequel. Fans have particularly latched onto the possibility of a future “Karuppu vs Vellai” narrative, which many believe could expand the film into a larger franchise.
When asked about a sequel, Suriya responded cryptically with, “Nambikai thaan sir vazhkai” (“Belief is life, sir”).
RJ Balaji, however, appeared far more direct, confirming that early discussions surrounding a follow-up film have already begun.