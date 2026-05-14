Trisha’s Karuppu 9 am shows cancelled despite Vijay’s ‘special permission': 'Our sincere apologies...'

The cancellation quickly sparked backlash online, especially since the production had earlier announced they had secured 'special permission' for 9 am shows. The 'special permission' angle matters because Tamil Nadu has kept a tight leash on early-morning screenings ever since the chaos surrounding the 2023 Pongal box-office clash between Thunivu and Varisu. Back then, celebrations at early fan shows spiralled into crowd trouble and tragedy, prompting authorities to curb screenings before 9 am and enforce stricter approvals for superstar releases.