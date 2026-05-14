Trisha’s Karuppu 9 am shows cancelled despite Vijay’s ‘special permission': 'Our sincere apologies...'

The cancellation quickly sparked backlash online
The initial excitement surrounding Trisha Krishnan and Suriya's Karuppu turned into confusion late Wednesday night after the makers announced that the planned 9 am screenings had been cancelled. Just earlier, actor and now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had approved 9 am First Day First Show screenings for Karuppu.
The update came just hours before the film, starring Suriya and Trisha, was scheduled to open on Thursday, May 14.
On X, SR Prabhu, co-owner of Dream Warrior Pictures, confirmed the development, writing: “Due to unavoidable reasons 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!” The producer did not specify what led to the decision, triggering frustration among fans who had been eagerly waiting for the early morning screenings.
The cancellation quickly sparked backlash online, especially since the production had earlier announced they had secured 'special permission' for 9 am shows. The 'special permission' angle matters because Tamil Nadu has kept a tight leash on early-morning screenings ever since the chaos surrounding the 2023 Pongal box-office clash between Thunivu and Varisu. Back then, celebrations at early fan shows spiralled into crowd trouble and tragedy, prompting authorities to curb screenings before 9 am and enforce stricter approvals for superstar releases.
Adding to the uncertainty, director RJ Balaji addressed the growing concern on X, admitting there was no clear resolution yet.
“Dearest fans, I don’t have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles..."
Even as confusion spread, support continued to pour in from the industry. Theatre chain Vasu Cinemas responded to Balaji’s post with an emotional message backing the team, praising the filmmaker’s perseverance and expressing hope for a smooth release and strong box office run.
Despite the setback, Karuppu has already reportedly earned Rs 7.2 crore in advance bookings for day one. However, uncertainty deepened after reports emerged that some overseas screenings were also cancelled, raising fresh questions about the film’s release stability, though no official clarification has been issued.
Moreover, Karuppu’s approval for early shows had already drawn attention online, partly due to speculation around Vijay’s reported proximity to co-star Trisha. The two had recently been seen attending a wedding together, shortly after Vijay’s wife Sangeetha reportedly filed for divorce. Trisha, meanwhile, was also seen publicly supporting Vijay during his political milestone events, including attending his swearing-in ceremony and interacting with his family.