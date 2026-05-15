Much of the buzz centres on Suriya himself, who appears in multiple looks
Early reactions to Karuppu suggest a loud mass entertainer that thrives on spectacle, surprise twists and star power, especially from Suriya in a range of larger-than-life avatars.
Across social media, the most consistent takeaway is the film’s sharp split between halves. One viewer summed it up simply: “The first half was superb,” praising its energy and setup, while others note that the second half “comes packed with even more surprises,” leaning heavily into twists and high-voltage mass moments.
Much of the buzz centres on Suriya himself, who reportedly appears in multiple looks throughout the film. Fans are particularly responding to his Karuppuswamy portions, with one reaction calling those scenes 'an absolute blast on screen.' Another viewer described his overall presence as dominating every frame, adding that he “owns the screen in every moment,” especially during the climactic stretch.
Director RJ Balaji is being credited for going full-throttle on commercial entertainment. Several reactions describe the film as a 'no-brainer mass commercial film,' with another noting it follows a '2000–2010 style mass template, designed purely for big-screen impact rather than realism. The pre-climax and final 30 minutes, in particular, are repeatedly referred to as a “complete blast.”
Trisha also draws positive mentions, with viewers highlighting her grace and dignity in an important role that balances the film’s high-energy tone. Supporting performances and technical elements, especially the visuals and colour grading, are also getting attention, with the red-toned cinematography being described as particularly striking.
On the technical front, G. V. Vishnu’s visuals and Sai Abhyankkar’s background score are being credited for elevating key sequences, with one reaction noting that the visuals and CG around Karuppuswamy “worked really well” on screen.
After days of uncertainty, legal wrangling, and last-minute cancellations, RJ Balaji’s much-talked-about action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha, has finally reached theatres, albeit a day later than originally planned.
The film was initially set for a grand Thursday, May 15 release with early morning 9 am shows, reportedly after receiving clearance from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. However, just as anticipation hit its peak, screenings were suddenly pulled one after another, with financial disputes emerging as the key hurdle behind the disruption.
By Friday, the situation had eased enough for Karuppu to finally open worldwide, bringing relief and celebrationto Suriya fans. Social media soon lit up with theatre videos, fan reactions, and celebratory posts as audiences welcomed the actor back to the big screen after a long wait.