GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Karuppu first reviews: 'Terrific' Suriya owns every frame, Trisha lifts mass entertainer with grace

Much of the buzz centres on Suriya himself, who appears in multiple looks

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Karuppu first reviews: 'Terrific' Suriya owns every frame, Trisha lifts mass entertainer with grace

Early reactions to Karuppu suggest a loud mass entertainer that thrives on spectacle, surprise twists and star power, especially from Suriya in a range of larger-than-life avatars.

Across social media, the most consistent takeaway is the film’s sharp split between halves. One viewer summed it up simply: “The first half was superb,” praising its energy and setup, while others note that the second half “comes packed with even more surprises,” leaning heavily into twists and high-voltage mass moments.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Much of the buzz centres on Suriya himself, who reportedly appears in multiple looks throughout the film. Fans are particularly responding to his Karuppuswamy portions, with one reaction calling those scenes 'an absolute blast on screen.' Another viewer described his overall presence as dominating every frame, adding that he “owns the screen in every moment,” especially during the climactic stretch.

Director RJ Balaji is being credited for going full-throttle on commercial entertainment. Several reactions describe the film as a 'no-brainer mass commercial film,' with another noting it follows a '2000–2010 style mass template, designed purely for big-screen impact rather than realism. The pre-climax and final 30 minutes, in particular, are repeatedly referred to as a “complete blast.”

Trisha also draws positive mentions, with viewers highlighting her grace and dignity in an important role that balances the film’s high-energy tone. Supporting performances and technical elements, especially the visuals and colour grading, are also getting attention, with the red-toned cinematography being described as particularly striking.

On the technical front, G. V. Vishnu’s visuals and Sai Abhyankkar’s background score are being credited for elevating key sequences, with one reaction noting that the visuals and CG around Karuppuswamy “worked really well” on screen.

The release and excitement around Karuppu

After days of uncertainty, legal wrangling, and last-minute cancellations, RJ Balaji’s much-talked-about action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha, has finally reached theatres, albeit a day later than originally planned.

The film was initially set for a grand Thursday, May 15 release with early morning 9 am shows, reportedly after receiving clearance from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. However, just as anticipation hit its peak, screenings were suddenly pulled one after another, with financial disputes emerging as the key hurdle behind the disruption.

By Friday, the situation had eased enough for Karuppu to finally open worldwide, bringing relief and celebrationto Suriya fans. Social media soon lit up with theatre videos, fan reactions, and celebratory posts as audiences welcomed the actor back to the big screen after a long wait.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trisha Krishnan in Karuppu. (Photo/X@DreamWarriorPictures)

Trisha's Karuppu finally hits cinemas, a day late

2m read
Trisha Krishnan in Karuppu. (Photo/X@DreamWarriorPictures)

Trisha's Karuppu 9 am shows cancelled

2m read
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha.

Vijay clears 9 am shows for Trisha's Karuppu

2m read
Actress Trisha Krishnan arrives to attend the oath-taking ceremony of TVK chief Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.

Trisha grabs spotlight at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony

2m read