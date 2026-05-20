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Suriya’s Karuppu under fire over Ilaiyaraaja jab, makers apologise: ‘No intention to disrespect him’

The controversy erupted over a comedic sequence built around the track Poradada

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Suriya in Karuppu.
Suriya in Karuppu.

Suriya’s Karuppu's box office high has turned into a heated controversy. The film, which has been pulling strong numbers since release, landed in trouble after audiences flagged a scene many believed took a swipe at legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and his long-standing copyright battles. Following the backlash, the makers have now apologised publicly and confirmed the scene will either be edited or removed from future versions of the film.

The controversy erupted over a comedic sequence built around the track Poradada from the 1985 film Alai Osai. Moments after the song plays, a dialogue appears that several viewers interpreted as a mocking reference to Ilaiyaraaja’s repeated legal action against the unauthorised use of his music.

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Clips from the scene quickly spread online, triggering criticism from fans of the veteran composer, many of whom argued that the film was trivialising his stance on artistic ownership and copyright protection. As outrage intensified on social media, production house Dream Warrior Pictures issued a clarification.

In an official statement, the makers stressed that there was never any intention to insult or personally target Ilaiyaraaja. According to the team, the line appeared within a larger satirical context and was not written as a direct jab at the composer.

The statement read, “Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world. We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments. There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.”

The makers also confirmed that, out of respect for the composer’s sentiments, the disputed dialogue would be either altered or removed in future versions and exploitations of the film.

The controversy comes just days after Karuppu battled another major hurdle ahead of release. Despite massive anticipation and strong advance bookings across Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking regions, the film’s May 14 release was abruptly disrupted after screenings were cancelled due to financial complications.

Producer SR Prabhu later described the situation as the result of unavoidable circumstances, while director RJ Balaji shared an emotional apology video addressing disappointed fans. The issues were eventually resolved, allowing the film to hit theatres on May 15.

The turbulence, however, has done little to slow the film’s commercial run. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu has collected Rs 82.3 crore domestically so far, while its worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 141.30 crore, officially making it the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career.

Alongside Suriya, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sshivada, Indrans and Natty Subramaniam in key roles.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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