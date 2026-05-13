Of course, the internet being the internet, many observers quickly noticed another layer to the story: Trisha stars in Karuppu. The actor has remained at the centre of ongoing rumours linking her to Vijay after the two were spotted together at public events earlier this year. Though both have consistently maintained they are close friends, speculation has only intensified after Trisha attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony and was seen warmly greeting his family, including his mother.