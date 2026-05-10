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Actor Joseph Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister after historic election win

TVK’s debut election victory ends long-standing DMK-AIADMK dominance

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay speaks during the oath taking ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay speaks during the oath taking ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.
ANI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking a dramatic shift in the state’s political landscape.

The ceremony took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Vijay’s rise to the top post comes after TVK’s strong debut in the 2026 state elections, which ended decades of alternating power between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

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Leaders, family and film industry attend ceremony

The swearing-in event drew a large gathering of political leaders and public figures. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony, along with Vijay’s parents and actor Trisha Krishnan, among others.

Before taking oath, Vijay welcomed Governor Arlekar at the venue and introduced him to his council of ministers. The atmosphere at the stadium reflected the scale of public interest in the actor-turned-politician’s new role.

New cabinet takes shape

Along with Vijay, nine TVK leaders took oath as ministers in the new government. They include N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.

The new cabinet marks TVK’s first formal entry into governance since the party was launched in 2024.

Support from allies secures majority

Although TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, it fell short of the 118-seat majority required to form the government.

The political deadlock ended on Saturday evening after key parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), extended support to Vijay. Earlier, the Congress, CPI and CPI(M) had already backed the TVK alliance.

With support letters from all five allies in hand, Vijay met Governor Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Chennai and formally staked his claim to form the government. He was subsequently invited to take charge as chief minister and has been asked to prove his majority in the Assembly by May 13.

From film star to chief minister

Popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’, Vijay has long enjoyed a massive fan following, often drawing comparisons with former chief minister MG Ramachandran, another actor who made a successful transition into politics.

His election victory is being seen as one of the most significant political developments in Tamil Nadu in decades, with TVK becoming the first non-Dravidian party to take power in the state since 1967.

A landmark moment in state politics

Political observers say the result signals a major shift in voter sentiment and a reshaping of the state’s long-standing two-party dominance.

With his swearing-in, Vijay enters office at a time of high expectations and political change. Analysts believe his leadership will now be closely watched as Tamil Nadu begins a new chapter after nearly six decades of DMK-AIADMK rule shaping its politics.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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