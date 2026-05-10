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Vijay holds first law and order review meeting after becoming Tamil Nadu CM

New CM convenes high-level security meet in first day at Secretariat

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ANI
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Newly elected chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state, C. Joseph Vijay speaks after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026.
Newly elected chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state, C. Joseph Vijay speaks after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026.
AFP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay held his first review meeting on law and order at the Secretariat on Sunday, shortly after assuming office.

The meeting focused on the overall security situation in the state and marked his first official administrative engagement as Chief Minister.

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Senior officials attend high-level review

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M. Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Prohibition and Excise) K. Manivasan, Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, along with senior officials including P. Senthilkumar, G. Lakshmi Priya, and Rita Harish Thakkar.

Senior police officers were also present during the discussions.

Vijay takes charge at Secretariat

Earlier in the day, Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort St. George in Chennai after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his nine-member cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Calls for ‘new era’ of governance

After taking oath, Vijay thanked voters for their mandate and called for a “new era” of governance based on secularism and social justice.

He pledged transparency in administration and said his government would function openly, promising the release of a white paper on the state’s financial position.

Key policy signals in first decisions

Vijay also signed his first set of files after taking office, approving measures including 200 units of free power supply and the formation of special task forces to tackle drugs and improve women’s safety.

He said his focus would be on strengthening key public services such as education, roads and drinking water infrastructure.

Historic political shift in Tamil Nadu

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a major political shift, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) securing 108 seats in its debut, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

His rise in politics has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor M.G. Ramachandran.

Related Topics:
India-electionsTamil Cinemaindia

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