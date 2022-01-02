Nothing deters Dr Hussain Nadim from pursuing his dream of a better Pakistan
Vaccination and boosters are best defence against omicron, experts say
‘Civic officials not discharging their duties towards the city’
Announcement made at huge gathering to mark 14th death anniversary of his mother Benazir
After Karachi and Islamabad, Lahore, too reports first Omicron case
Tourist numbers could be even higher, but Rapid PCR test costs are a deterrent
Khan terms national security policy formulation a ‘historic moment’
He was accused of using ‘harsh words’ in the courtroom
Drivers were advised to be cautious of slippery, icy conditions on roads
Sehat Card is supported by Prime Minister Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar
Says he hopes work will soon be completed on different sections of BRTS
Swati had been missing since she arrived in Pakistan in mid-October
Full-scale implementation of system will lift 2,000 tonnes of municipal waste daily
Churches, markets lit up in Pakistan as over 2.5m Christians celebrate Christmas
Russian President said insulting Prophet Mohammed is ‘violation of religious freedom’