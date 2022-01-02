Double Take

Leading change in Pakistan through data and digital

Nothing deters Dr Hussain Nadim from pursuing his dream of a better Pakistan

Dr Hussain Nadim

Smog-choked Pakistanis demand urgent action

211125 Smog Lahore

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Pakistan

Pakistanis worried about tax hike; mini-budget approved

book fair-1640960166929

Karachi International Book Fair gets under way

Activists wish Pakistan to be inclusive society

pakis-1640953415308

Pakistan hits milestone of vaccinating 70 million

1.1427403-99942646

Four soldiers slain in raid on Pakistani Taliban

quetta-1640946800426

4 killed, 13 injured in southwest Pakistan bomb blast

pakistanvaccine-1640874293858

One-third of Pakistan’s total population vaccinated

Pakistan: Islamabad, Punjab get free healthcare cover

pakistan covid vaccine

COVID-19: Pakistan confirms 79 cases of Omicron

Stock Karachi city Pakistan economy

‘Karachi needs to be rebuild like war-torn Europe’

BILAWAL 1

Bilawal announces anti-government rally on January 5

More from Pakistan

Load more stories