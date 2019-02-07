Saudi Arabia signs slew of entertainment deals
Contracts for theme parks, outdoor cinemas and concerts signed in London
More from Saudi Arabia
-
-
Saudi Arabia done with anti-corruption campaign
Crackdown on corruption recovered more than $106 billion through settlements
-
Saudi Arabia announce solidarity for Sudan Al Bashir
Sudan general says army ready to face any enemy threat
-
Heavy rain, flooding causes 12 deaths in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense say 12 people have died and more than 170 injured
-
Saudi Arabia suspends 126 local government employees
Kingdom cracks down on corruption in several municipalities
-
Saudi woman conquers world of food trucks
Saudi woman’s Serial Grillers truck has become a favourite among the elite
-
One-stop cross for King Fahad causeway soon
Bahraini, Saudi authorities seeking to facilitate cross-border movement, trade
-
Saudi official defends arrests of ‘activists’
Many are working as foreign agents attempting to harm the country—Al Ankary
-
Saudi crown prince backs Iraq’s security
Saudi Arabia is wooing Baghdad in order to stem the growing regional influence of Iran
-
Madame Tussauds set to visit Saudi Arabia
GEA seeks to make Saudi kingdom global entertainment destination
-
Saudi sisters’ deaths in New York ruled suicide
New York medical examiner says sisters bound themselves together, descended into river
-
-
Emirati boy, 17, missing for 3 days in Saudi Arabia
Family of Khalid Hassan Mohammad Al Darmaki appeals to public for help
-
Saudi eVisa to be available soon: Officials
Sharek portal offered first online visas for Formula E in December
-
Pregnant women do not need guardian consent
No consent needed anymore to approve any operation related to giving birth
-
Rescued: KSA police save Emirati duo from Empty Quarter
A team of Saudi Arabian Border Guards rescued the Emiratis who were last seen on Wednesday