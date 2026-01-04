Where will Cristiano Ronaldo stay after retirement?

Off the pitch, however, plans for the future are already taking shape. According to reports, Ronaldo is preparing to settle into a breathtaking £30 million mansion in Portugal, located within an exclusive coastal resort just 30 miles from Lisbon. Construction on the sprawling eight-bedroom residence has been underway for more than three years and is now nearing completion.

The 40-year-old forward, who is expected to feature in what is likely to be his final Fifa World Cup later this year across the United States, Mexico and Canada, has made it clear that retirement will only come when his body tells him it is time. Until then, Ronaldo remains as driven as ever.

This stunning residence is the latest addition to Ronaldo’s already remarkable property portfolio. His real estate holdings include a £6 million penthouse in Lisbon, a home in his native Madeira, a property in Madrid’s prestigious La Finca neighbourhood, a luxury villa in Turin from his time at Juventus, and a residence in Dubai. While playing in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is currently living on an exclusive private island often referred to as “Billionaire’s Island.”

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and is estimated to have a net worth of around £1.4 billion, is expected to move into the mansion with his fiancee Georgina Rodríguez and their five children. The family home has been designed with comfort and privacy in mind, boasting a dedicated playground for the children and direct access to a private beach.

