Where will Cristiano Ronaldo stay after retirement?

Portuguese football star is looking ahead to play in his final World Cup this year

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Dubai: As Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to the twilight of his extraordinary playing career, fans around the world are beginning to wonder what life will look like for the Portuguese icon once he finally hangs up his boots.

The 40-year-old forward, who is expected to feature in what is likely to be his final Fifa World Cup later this year across the United States, Mexico and Canada, has made it clear that retirement will only come when his body tells him it is time. Until then, Ronaldo remains as driven as ever.

Off the pitch, however, plans for the future are already taking shape. According to reports, Ronaldo is preparing to settle into a breathtaking £30 million mansion in Portugal, located within an exclusive coastal resort just 30 miles from Lisbon. Construction on the sprawling eight-bedroom residence has been underway for more than three years and is now nearing completion.

Luxury property

The luxury property is nothing short of spectacular. It features a vast infinity pool overlooking the coast, an underground garage designed to house Ronaldo’s £12 million car collection, and a host of elite amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, smart heating system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a massage room and a private cinema.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and is estimated to have a net worth of around £1.4 billion, is expected to move into the mansion with his fiancee Georgina Rodríguez and their five children. The family home has been designed with comfort and privacy in mind, boasting a dedicated playground for the children and direct access to a private beach.

Adding to its opulence, the mansion reportedly includes solid gold taps, Italian marble finishes and a bespoke Louis Vuitton mural created especially for the couple.

This stunning residence is the latest addition to Ronaldo’s already remarkable property portfolio. His real estate holdings include a £6 million penthouse in Lisbon, a home in his native Madeira, a property in Madrid’s prestigious La Finca neighbourhood, a luxury villa in Turin from his time at Juventus, and a residence in Dubai. While playing in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is currently living on an exclusive private island often referred to as “Billionaire’s Island.”

Ronaldo’s life off the pitch mirrors the success he has enjoyed on it. Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, he has won five Ballon d’Or awards, led Portugal to European Championship glory, and collected more than 30 major trophies at club level.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
footballSaudi ArabiaCristiano Ronaldo

