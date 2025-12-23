Ronaldo and Georgina join exclusive Red Sea Residences community
Dubai: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez have purchased two luxury villas at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve within the Red Sea International development, according to media reports.
The homes are part of the Red Sea Residences, located on private islands about 26 kilometres from the mainland, accessible only by boat or seaplane.
Nujuma features 19 fully independent villas, designed to provide privacy, exclusivity, and a close connection to nature. The Saudi Gazette reported that Ronaldo described the destination as “truly exceptional in every sense of the word.”
“From our very first visit, Georgina and I felt a deep connection with this island and its breathtaking natural beauty. It’s a place where we find peace and tranquility,” he added.
The couple acquired a three-bedroom villa for family use and a two-bedroom villa, becoming among the earliest owners at the resort. Owning a home at Nujuma allows them to enjoy complete privacy and comfort whenever they choose to visit.
John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea International, told Saudi Gazette that Ronaldo’s purchase reflects the destination’s unique appeal. “We are delighted to welcome Cristiano and Georgina to the Red Sea Residences community,” he said, highlighting the blend of luxury, nature, privacy, and adventure.
The Red Sea destination aims to achieve a net positive environmental impact of 30% by 2040, with initiatives to enrich coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds, and native habitats. All Red Sea and AMAALA destinations, including residential facilities, are powered entirely by renewable energy.
The destination currently hosts guests across nine luxury hotels, with Shura Island — its central hub — preparing to open the first of 11 planned resorts, alongside a championship golf course, dining venues, retail spaces, and cultural facilities.
Red Sea International Airport offers direct connections to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Doha, and Milan, placing the destination within three hours of 250 million people and eight hours of 85% of the world’s population.
Nujuma provides the ideal retreat for celebrities seeking discretion or couples looking for a private, luxurious escape, combining world-class amenities with nature, culture, and sustainability.
With inputs from Agencies
