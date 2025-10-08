GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first billionaire footballer

His wealth stems from lucrative club contracts, sponsorship deals and business ventures

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a penalty goal 1-2 during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group F football against Hungaryon September 9, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a penalty goal 1-2 during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group F football against Hungaryon September 9, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.
AFP

Dubai: Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has made history as the first player in the sport to earn more than $1 billion over the course of his career.

Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. His extraordinary wealth stems from a mix of lucrative club contracts, sponsorship deals, and business ventures.

Despite turning 40, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down or considering retirement anytime soon. In a recent interview with Canal 11, he said, “People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals? But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest.”

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has commanded record-breaking salaries at some of the world’s top clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His current deal with Al Nassr ranks among the most profitable in professional football.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo’s financial empire has been just as impressive. He holds a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike and runs the CR7 brand, which spans clothing, fragrances, eyewear, gyms, and hotels.

With over 600 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo also dominates the social media space, earning substantial revenue from sponsored posts —some of the highest rates globally.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo’s combined earnings from football and endorsements have now exceeded the $1 billion mark, making him the first active footballer to hit this milestone. His longtime rival, Lionel Messi, remains one of the world’s highest-paid athletes but has yet to reach the same total earnings.

Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr in 2022 boosted both his income and global profile, particularly in the Middle East.

His football legacy includes multiple Ballon d’Or titles, several Uefa Champions League wins, and a European Championship with Portugal in 2016. This latest financial achievement marks yet another remarkable chapter in a career spanning over two decades at the top of the game.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo was the league's top goal scorer on 24.

Ronaldo’s rating fell in EA FC 26 SPL

2m read
Once Ronaldo’s mascot, Szoboszlai is now his rival

Once Ronaldo’s mascot, Szoboszlai is now his rival

1m read
How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr lost in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 12 missed opportunity for Al Nassr

3m read