Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first billionaire footballer

His wealth stems from lucrative club contracts, sponsorship deals and business ventures
Dubai: Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has made history as the first player in the sport to earn more than $1 billion over the course of his career.
Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. His extraordinary wealth stems from a mix of lucrative club contracts, sponsorship deals, and business ventures.
Despite turning 40, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down or considering retirement anytime soon. In a recent interview with Canal 11, he said, “People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals? But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest.”
Throughout his career, Ronaldo has commanded record-breaking salaries at some of the world’s top clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His current deal with Al Nassr ranks among the most profitable in professional football.
Off the pitch, Ronaldo’s financial empire has been just as impressive. He holds a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike and runs the CR7 brand, which spans clothing, fragrances, eyewear, gyms, and hotels.
With over 600 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo also dominates the social media space, earning substantial revenue from sponsored posts —some of the highest rates globally.
According to Forbes, Ronaldo’s combined earnings from football and endorsements have now exceeded the $1 billion mark, making him the first active footballer to hit this milestone. His longtime rival, Lionel Messi, remains one of the world’s highest-paid athletes but has yet to reach the same total earnings.
Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr in 2022 boosted both his income and global profile, particularly in the Middle East.
His football legacy includes multiple Ballon d’Or titles, several Uefa Champions League wins, and a European Championship with Portugal in 2016. This latest financial achievement marks yet another remarkable chapter in a career spanning over two decades at the top of the game.
