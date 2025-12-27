Ronaldo scores twice to hit 40 for the year and push Al Nassr to ten straight wins

The brace marked Ronaldo's 40th goal of 2025, an extraordinary feat that saw him claim the Saudi Pro League's top scorer title while extending his remarkable consistency across 14 calendar years with 40 or more goals. At 40 years old, the veteran forward continues to defy age and expectations, maintaining the scoring prowess that has defined his legendary career. With this latest brace, Ronaldo has now reached 956 career goals, moving tantalizingly close to the historic 1,000-goal milestone.