Sport /
Football

Ronaldo scores twice to hit 40 for the year and push Al Nassr to ten straight wins

Al Nassr stay top as Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice and reaches 956 career goals

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Ronaldo has scored a brace and taken his goal tally to 956
AFP

Al Nassr recorded their tenth consecutive Saudi Pro League win on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud, extending their perfect start to the 2025 26 season and moving four points clear at the top of the table.

Ronaldo leads the charge

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved instrumental in the victory, delivering a clinical first-half brace that showcased why he remains one of football's most lethal finishers. The Portuguese superstar opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark with a composed finish, capitalizing on excellent build-up play from teammates Angelo Gomes and João Félix.

At the stroke of half-time, Ronaldo doubled the lead with a brilliantly improvised finish, flicking the ball into the net with the side of his ankle after receiving a squared pass from midfielder Marcelo Brozović. The goal demonstrated both his technical quality and positional awareness that has defined his illustrious career.

While Ronaldo nearly completed his hat-trick in the second half, an offside decision in the build-up denied him the milestone. Nevertheless, João Félix sealed the comfortable victory with a late goal in added time, rounding off another dominant display from the Riyadh-based club

Records, milestones and a dominant Al Nassr

The brace marked Ronaldo's 40th goal of 2025, an extraordinary feat that saw him claim the Saudi Pro League's top scorer title while extending his remarkable consistency across 14 calendar years with 40 or more goals. At 40 years old, the veteran forward continues to defy age and expectations, maintaining the scoring prowess that has defined his legendary career. With this latest brace, Ronaldo has now reached 956 career goals, moving tantalizingly close to the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

The victory maintains Al-Nassr's remarkable winning momentum and strengthens their position as favorites for the league title, a trophy that has eluded them in recent seasons despite their star-studded roster.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
