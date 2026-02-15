GOLD/FOREX
Ronaldo back with a bang after protest, scores first goal after turning 41 to reach 962 career goals

Al Nassr close gap in title race

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his first match since turning 41 in the best possible way, scoring in Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Fateh on Saturday at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

The victory keeps Al Nassr firmly in the Saudi Pro League title race. They are now just one point behind leaders Al Hilal after game week 21.

Ronaldo makes instant impact

Making his return to the starting eleven after missing three matches amid a dispute with club management, Ronaldo wasted little time reminding everyone of his value.

In the 18th minute, Sadio Mane delivered a sharp cross into the box and Ronaldo met it first time, guiding the ball into the bottom right corner. It was a calm and clinical finish, the kind that has defined his career for more than two decades.

Al Nassr controlled most of the game after taking the lead. They sealed the win in the 78th minute when Ayman Yahya struck a fine second goal to secure all three points for the visitors.

Golden-boot race heats up

Ronaldo’s latest strike has added more drama to the race for the Golden-boot.

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli currently leads the scoring charts with 20 goals in 20 matches. Ronaldo is close behind with 18 goals in 19 appearances. With several games still to play, the battle between the two forwards could go down to the final weeks of the season.

Still breaking records at 41

Even at 41, Ronaldo continues to rewrite the record books.

This was his first goal since celebrating his birthday on February 5, 2026. It also means he has now scored in 24 consecutive calendar years, from 2002 to 2026.

The strike was the 962nd official goal of his professional career for club and country, moving him closer to the historic 1000 goal mark.

Title race tight at the top

Al Hilal sit top of the table with 53 points from 21 matches. Al Nassr are second with 52 points from 20 games, while Al Ahli are third with 50 points from 21 matches.

What comes next

Al Nassr will aim to extend their winning streak when they face Al Hazem on February 21. With Ronaldo back among the goals and fully focused on football again, the Riyadh giants remain the biggest challenge to Al Hilal in the race for the Saudi Pro League crown.

