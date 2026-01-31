Ronaldo goal no 961, cheeky antics while subbed, and the title race is very much alive

Al Nassr capitalize after Al Hilal drop points
Al Nassr kept their Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with a commanding 3-0 away win over Kholood, as Cristiano Ronaldo continued his relentless march toward the historic 1000-goal milestone. Joao Felix was named the man of the match with another brilliant performance as he added two more assists to his name. Ronaldo, Simakan and Coman found the net for Al Nassr.
Al Nassr's convincing victory on the road came at a crucial time, with league leaders Al Hilal dropping points against Qadisiya in a surprising turn of events. The result keeps the gap at just three points, ensuring the title race remains wide open as the season enters its decisive phase.
Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the scoresheet, moving within touching distance of an unprecedented achievement in football history. The Portuguese superstar now stands just 39 goals away from reaching 1000 career goals, a milestone that seemed almost mythical when he began his professional journey over two decades ago.
While the global 1000-goal milestone captures headlines worldwide, Ronaldo is simultaneously writing himself into Al Nassr folklore. With 91 goals in the Saudi Pro League for the club, he now sits just 12 goals behind Mohammad Al-Sahlawi's all-time record of 103 goals.
- 103 goals — Mohammad Al-Sahlawi
- 91 goals — Cristiano Ronaldo
- 77 goals — Abderrazak Hamdallah
At his current prolific rate, Ronaldo could surpass Al-Sahlawi's record before the season concludes, cementing his status as the greatest goalscorer in Al Nassr's history. It would be a remarkable achievement considering Al-Sahlawi's record was built over many years with the club, while Ronaldo has reached 91 goals in just over two and half seasons since his January 2023 arrival.
In a twist of fate that may haunt Al Nassr fans, Ronaldo was substituted in the 79th minute. But not before providing a moment of entertainment that had everyone in the stadium confused.
As his number came up on the substitution board, Ronaldo appeared visibly upset, his body language suggesting frustration with the decision. The crowd held its breath, wondering if there was tension between the superstar and the coaching staff. However, in typical Ronaldo fashion, the act was all part of his playful personality, he broke into a smile, revealing it was all in jest.
Manager Jorge Jesus, aware of his star player's antics, had a brief conversation with Ronaldo on the touchline, and the two shared a laugh, along with the bench. It was a lighthearted moment that showcased the camaraderie within the Al Nassr camp, even as they pursue the highest stakes.
Later in injury time, Al Nassr were awarded a penalty.
Had Ronaldo remained on the pitch, there's little doubt he would have stepped up to take it, potentially adding another goal to his tally and moving one step closer to that magical four-digit mark. The penalty was successfully converted by his teammate, securing the three points, but it represents a missed opportunity for Ronaldo in his personal quest.
As the Saudi Pro League season progresses, all eyes will be on two narratives: Can Al Nassr overcome the three-point deficit to claim the title? And how quickly can Ronaldo reach 1000 career goals?
With both domestic league fixtures and potential cup competitions ahead, Ronaldo will have ample opportunities to chase down the remaining 39 goals. At his current scoring rate, the milestone could arrive sooner than many expect.
For now, Al Nassr must focus on maintaining pressure on Al Hilal. Every dropped point by the leaders presents an opportunity, and Saturday's performance suggests they have the quality to capitalize when it matters most.
