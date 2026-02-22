Ronaldo wears a Bisht after becoming the first player to score 500 goals since turning 30: 'I belong to Saudi Arabia'

The victory was also crucial in the title race. Al Nassr claimed all three points at Al Awwal Park while rivals Al Hilal were held to a 1-1 draw by 10 men Al Ittihad. The result lifted Al Nassr back to the top of the table with 55 points, their first time leading the league in 10 rounds. Al Hilal is on 54 points. Al-Ahli is also in the title mix as they are currently 2 points behind Al Nassr.