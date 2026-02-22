GOLD/FOREX
Ronaldo wears a Bisht after becoming the first player to score 500 goals since turning 30: 'I belong to Saudi Arabia'

Al Nassr are back at the top of Saudi Pro League table now

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30
This was never just another Saudi Pro League match. On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo turned Al Nassr’s 4 0 win over Al Hazem into a historic occasion in Riyadh. At 41, the Portuguese star reached a milestone that highlights his fitness, hunger and consistency. He became the first player in football history to score 500 career goals after turning 30. This is an unprecidented territory. How's it even possible when many players actually slow down after mid 30s.

A special milestone

Ronaldo started the game with 499 goals scored after his 30th birthday. In the 13th minute, he met a fine pass from Kingsley Coman and calmly finished to bring up number 500 in this stage of his career.

He was not done. In the 79th minute, he struck again to complete his brace. That pushed his tally after turning 30 to 501 goals. Remarkably, he has now scored more goals after 30 than before it, having netted 463 in his younger years.

Al Nassr back on top

The victory was also crucial in the title race. Al Nassr claimed all three points at Al Awwal Park while rivals Al Hilal were held to a 1-1 draw by 10 men Al Ittihad. The result lifted Al Nassr back to the top of the table with 55 points, their first time leading the league in 10 rounds. Al Hilal is on 54 points. Al-Ahli is also in the title mix as they are currently 2 points behind Al Nassr.

Bisht and a heartfelt message

It was no surprise that Ronaldo celebrated in style at full time. He led the Viking clap in front of the Al Awwal Park crowd while proudly wearing the traditional Saudi bisht. The scene showed his joy and sense of belonging in Riyadh. It also made the night even more special as it coincided with Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day celebrations.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo shared his feelings.

“Yeah, I'm very happy,” he said with a smile. “As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It's a country that welcomed very well to me and my family and my friends. I'm happy here. I want to continue here.”

The road to 1,000

With this brace, Ronaldo’s official career total has climbed to 964 goals. He now needs 36 more to reach the 1,000 goal mark, a target he has openly said is his final big ambition before retirement.

Goals scored after turning 30

Real Madrid: 162
Al Nassr: 120
Juventus: 101
Portugal: 91
Manchester United: 27

Cristiano will be hoping to end the season on a high by winning his first title in Saudi Arabia and then shift his focus to the World Cup, where he will aim to lift the trophy once again with Portugal.

However, the title race is far from over. There are still many matches left to play, and Al Nassr currently hold just a two point advantage over Al Hilal. The battle at the top remains tight, and every game from here could prove decisive.

