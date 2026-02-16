Ronaldo's arrival opens doors for elite talent in Saudi Arabia
Rui Pedro Braz, Sporting Director of Al Ahli Saudi FC, has openly credited Cristiano Ronaldo for transforming the Saudi Pro League into a global destination for top football talent. There is little room to dispute that statement.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Rui Pedro, who is also Portuguese himself, said Ronaldo deserves much of the recognition for the league’s rapid international growth.
“If we are all here working in Saudi Arabia, most of the credit goes to Ronaldo,” he said.
According to Rui Pedro, the Portuguese superstar’s arrival did more than boost one club. It changed global perception. He explained that Ronaldo “opened the doors to the rest of the world,” encouraging elite players, coaches and executives to consider opportunities in Saudi Arabia. He also mentioned that Ronaldo might have his own reasons for the protest he made.
Ronaldo’s move triggered a wave of high profile signings across the league. International professionals who may once have overlooked the competition began to see it as ambitious, competitive and financially powerful.
Rui Pedro, who officially took charge as Al Ahli’s Sporting Director on October 2, 2025, understands elite football structures well. He joined the club after a successful spell at Portuguese giants Benfica, bringing European experience into the Saudi setup.
Al Ahli has also undergone important administrative changes in recent months. In January 2026, Fabrice Bocquet was appointed President and CEO, replacing Ron Gourlay, who stepped down to ensure a smooth transition at the executive level.
The changes appear to have strengthened the club’s direction both on and off the pitch.
Under head coach Matthias Jaissle, Al Ahli have enjoyed one of the most successful periods in their history. On May 3, 2025, the club secured a historic 2–0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale to lift the AFC Champions League Elite title.
Domestically, their form has remained impressive. As of now, Al Ahli sit third in the Saudi Pro League standings following a commanding 5–2 win against Al Shabab recently. They are very much in the title race as the gap is only 3 points at the top.
With strong leadership, silverware and growing international attention, Al Ahli’s rise mirrors the broader transformation of Saudi football, a shift that many inside the league believe began with one name: Cristiano Ronaldo.