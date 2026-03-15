Al Nassr smashes Al Khaleej 5-0: Life without Ronaldo is just fine

It was a Joao Felix show instead
If there were any doubts about Al Nassr’s strength without Cristiano Ronaldo, they were firmly answered once again on Saturday night. The Riyadh giants delivered a ruthless attacking performance to dismantle Al Khaleej 5-0 at the Al Khaleej Club Stadium, extending their winning streak to 14 consecutive matches and maintaining their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League.
Joao Felix produced a dazzling display and was the standout performer of the night.
After a tense opening half hour, Felix broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a composed finish that finally unlocked the Al Khaleej defence. Just minutes later he turned provider, sliding a perfectly weighted pass to Wesley, who doubled the lead before the halftime whistle.
Felix later completed his brace late in the match, capping a superb individual performance and underlining his growing influence in Al Nassr’s attack.
Al Nassr tightened their control after the break and punished Al Khaleej with ruthless efficiency.
Abdullah Al Hamdan extended the lead before Sadio Mane added another in the 77th minute, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback from the home side. A late fifth goal completed a dominant evening for the visitors, who looked fluid and confident throughout the contest.
While Al Nassr celebrated a commanding victory, title rivals Al Hilal ensured the pressure remains firmly on.
The defending champions secured a narrow 1-0 win over Al Fateh, with Sergej Milinkovic Savic scoring the decisive goal in the 48th minute. Despite losing defender Hassan Tambakti to injury in the first half, Al Hilal’s defence held strong to protect their lead.
The result moves Al Hilal to 64 points, leaving them just three points behind Al Nassr as the title race heads into its decisive final stretch.
Al Ahli’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Al Qadsiah earlier in the weekend has reshaped the title battle, turning it increasingly into a two team fight between the Riyadh rivals.
With only 8 rounds remaining, the margin for error is now extremely small. Al Nassr have shown they can deliver without Ronaldo, but the final weeks of the season promise a tense battle as Al Hilal continue to chase closely behind. Al Nassr still have to play Al Ahli and Al Hilal in the league.