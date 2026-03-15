GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Al Nassr smashes Al Khaleej 5-0: Life without Ronaldo is just fine

It was a Joao Felix show instead

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Al Nassr smashes Al Khaleej 5-0
Al Nassr smashes Al Khaleej 5-0
x- Al Nassr

If there were any doubts about Al Nassr’s strength without Cristiano Ronaldo, they were firmly answered once again on Saturday night. The Riyadh giants delivered a ruthless attacking performance to dismantle Al Khaleej 5-0 at the Al Khaleej Club Stadium, extending their winning streak to 14 consecutive matches and maintaining their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

The Felix show

Joao Felix produced a dazzling display and was the standout performer of the night.

After a tense opening half hour, Felix broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a composed finish that finally unlocked the Al Khaleej defence. Just minutes later he turned provider, sliding a perfectly weighted pass to Wesley, who doubled the lead before the halftime whistle.

Felix later completed his brace late in the match, capping a superb individual performance and underlining his growing influence in Al Nassr’s attack.

Clinical second half

Al Nassr tightened their control after the break and punished Al Khaleej with ruthless efficiency.

Abdullah Al Hamdan extended the lead before Sadio Mane added another in the 77th minute, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback from the home side. A late fifth goal completed a dominant evening for the visitors, who looked fluid and confident throughout the contest.

Al Hilal keep title race alive

While Al Nassr celebrated a commanding victory, title rivals Al Hilal ensured the pressure remains firmly on.

The defending champions secured a narrow 1-0 win over Al Fateh, with Sergej Milinkovic Savic scoring the decisive goal in the 48th minute. Despite losing defender Hassan Tambakti to injury in the first half, Al Hilal’s defence held strong to protect their lead.

The result moves Al Hilal to 64 points, leaving them just three points behind Al Nassr as the title race heads into its decisive final stretch.

Interesting title race

Al Ahli’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Al Qadsiah earlier in the weekend has reshaped the title battle, turning it increasingly into a two team fight between the Riyadh rivals.

With only 8 rounds remaining, the margin for error is now extremely small. Al Nassr have shown they can deliver without Ronaldo, but the final weeks of the season promise a tense battle as Al Hilal continue to chase closely behind. Al Nassr still have to play Al Ahli and Al Hilal in the league.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Pro League

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Al Ahli suffered a shocking defeat on Friday night

Good news for Ronaldo as Al Ahli suffer shock defeat

3m read
Benzema's injury could see Al Hilal fall further away from Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Benzema injury boosts Ronaldo’s title hopes

3m read
Ivan Toney and Ronaldo

Ronaldo takes on prime Toney in epic Golden Boot fight

3m read
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30

Ronaldo in a bisht: I belong to Saudi Arabia

3m read