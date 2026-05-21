Al Nassr vs Damac live updates: Can Ronaldo win the title on the final day?

Who is going to win the title on the final day? Ronaldo or Benzema? x (enhanced)

Al Nassr controls its own destiny heading into the final day of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side sits two points clear of Al Hilal and will be crowned champions with a win over Damac at Al Awwal Park tonight. However, the title race is still alive because Al Hilal holds the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage. That means any slip-up from Al Nassr, whether it is a draw or defeat, could hand the trophy to their fierce rivals if Hilal beats Al Fayha. The stakes could not be higher as two of Saudi football’s biggest clubs head into a dramatic final night with the title still on the line. Final-day fixtures: • Al Nassr vs Damac Club at Al Awwal Park • Al Fayha vs Al Hilal at Majmaah Sports City Stadium

Shamseer Mohammed Staff Writer From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through. Show More