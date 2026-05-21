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Al Nassr vs Damac live updates: Can Ronaldo win the title on the final day?

Al Nassr can win the title with a victory, while Al Hilal need Nassr to drop points

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Who is going to win the title on the final day? Ronaldo or Benzema?
Who is going to win the title on the final day? Ronaldo or Benzema?
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Al Nassr controls its own destiny heading into the final day of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side sits two points clear of Al Hilal and will be crowned champions with a win over Damac at Al Awwal Park tonight. However, the title race is still alive because Al Hilal holds the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage. That means any slip-up from Al Nassr, whether it is a draw or defeat, could hand the trophy to their fierce rivals if Hilal beats Al Fayha. The stakes could not be higher as two of Saudi football’s biggest clubs head into a dramatic final night with the title still on the line. Final-day fixtures: • Al Nassr vs Damac Club at Al Awwal Park • Al Fayha vs Al Hilal at Majmaah Sports City Stadium

Tempers already rising on the Al Nassr bench

A yellow card has been shown to someone on Jorge Jesus’ bench, though it is still unclear whether it was the Al Nassr manager himself or a member of his staff. Jesus looks absolutely furious as Damac goalkeeper Kevin continues taking his time over every goal kick.

Damac are clearly trying to frustrate Al Nassr and slow the game down at every opportunity.

(14 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)

Joao Felix has a funny moment

Joao Felix was seen counting towards the referee as the Damac goalkeeper held onto the ball. A reminder that goalkeepers are supposed to release it within seven seconds.

(11 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)

Damac slowing the tempo well

Ten minutes played and Al Nassr are yet to create a meaningful chance. Damac are successfully turning this into a stop start affair, slowing the tempo and hoofing the ball clear whenever needed.

(10 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)

Al Hilal take early lead

Elsewhere, Sultan Mandash has given Al Hilal an early 1-0 lead against Al Fayha. As it stands, Al Hilal will be crowned champions. Al Nassr need to score no matter what.

(7 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0 | Al Fayha 0 Al Hilal 1)

Al Nassr searching for early breakthrough

Al Nassr would love an early goal to ease the pressure, but Damac are expected to stay compact, keep things tight, and turn this into a nervy contest.

(5 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)

Brozovic absence a concern for Al Nassr

Al Nassr will certainly feel the absence of Marcelo Brozovic, whose control and composure in midfield could be badly missed tonight.

(3 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)

Early Damac pressure

Damac deliver the first dangerous cross into the Al Nassr box inside the opening minute, but Al Nassr deal with it comfortably.

(1 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)

Match is underway

No Golden-boot for Ronaldo this time

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been Al Nassr’s most influential player this season, scoring 26 league goals under Jorge Jesus after adapting to a more traditional target man role inside the box.

However, the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot now appears to be slipping away from the Portuguese star. Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney leads the scoring charts with 32 goals, while Al Qadisiyah’s Julian Quiones sits second with 30.

Why Al Hilal will win the title if points are level

If both teams finish level on points, many fans would naturally expect goal difference to decide the title, similar to the English Premier League. However, the Saudi Pro League follows a completely different set of tie breakers.

If two teams are tied on points, the league first considers:

• Most points earned in head to head matches
• Superior head to head goal difference
• Most goals scored in head to head matches

And this is exactly where Al Hilal hold a huge advantage.

During the season, Al Hilal defeated Al Nassr 3-1 in one meeting, while the second clash ended 1-1. That means Hilal collected four points from the two head to head encounters, while Nassr managed just one.

For Damac, it's a survival battle

A point will secure their safety regardless of other results, as they hold the head to head advantage over Al Riyadh.

Damac will have to cope without midfielder Abdullah Al Qahtani, who is unavailable for this crucial clash

Damac startline lineup 

Al Nassr starting lineup vs Damac

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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