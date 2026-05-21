Al Nassr vs Damac live updates: Can Ronaldo win the title on the final day?

Al Nassr can win the title with a victory, while Al Hilal need Nassr to drop points
A yellow card has been shown to someone on Jorge Jesus’ bench, though it is still unclear whether it was the Al Nassr manager himself or a member of his staff. Jesus looks absolutely furious as Damac goalkeeper Kevin continues taking his time over every goal kick.
Damac are clearly trying to frustrate Al Nassr and slow the game down at every opportunity.
(14 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)
Joao Felix was seen counting towards the referee as the Damac goalkeeper held onto the ball. A reminder that goalkeepers are supposed to release it within seven seconds.
(11 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)
Ten minutes played and Al Nassr are yet to create a meaningful chance. Damac are successfully turning this into a stop start affair, slowing the tempo and hoofing the ball clear whenever needed.
(10 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)
Elsewhere, Sultan Mandash has given Al Hilal an early 1-0 lead against Al Fayha. As it stands, Al Hilal will be crowned champions. Al Nassr need to score no matter what.
(7 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0 | Al Fayha 0 Al Hilal 1)
Al Nassr would love an early goal to ease the pressure, but Damac are expected to stay compact, keep things tight, and turn this into a nervy contest.
(5 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)
Al Nassr will certainly feel the absence of Marcelo Brozovic, whose control and composure in midfield could be badly missed tonight.
(3 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)
Damac deliver the first dangerous cross into the Al Nassr box inside the opening minute, but Al Nassr deal with it comfortably.
(1 min Al Nassr 0 Damac 0)
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been Al Nassr’s most influential player this season, scoring 26 league goals under Jorge Jesus after adapting to a more traditional target man role inside the box.
However, the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot now appears to be slipping away from the Portuguese star. Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney leads the scoring charts with 32 goals, while Al Qadisiyah’s Julian Quiones sits second with 30.
If both teams finish level on points, many fans would naturally expect goal difference to decide the title, similar to the English Premier League. However, the Saudi Pro League follows a completely different set of tie breakers.
If two teams are tied on points, the league first considers:
• Most points earned in head to head matches
• Superior head to head goal difference
• Most goals scored in head to head matches
And this is exactly where Al Hilal hold a huge advantage.
During the season, Al Hilal defeated Al Nassr 3-1 in one meeting, while the second clash ended 1-1. That means Hilal collected four points from the two head to head encounters, while Nassr managed just one.
A point will secure their safety regardless of other results, as they hold the head to head advantage over Al Riyadh.
Damac will have to cope without midfielder Abdullah Al Qahtani, who is unavailable for this crucial clash