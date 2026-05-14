Who wins the Saudi title if Al Nassr and Al Hilal finish level on points?

Ronaldo could still miss out on the title if Al Nassr finish level on points with Al Hilal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr’s title hopes suffered a massive blow after Bento’s heartbreaking late howler against Al Hilal denied them a win that would have practically decided the Saudi Pro League title then and there, with the match eventually ending in a draw. The result has now turned the title race into a tense final week drama for Jorge Jesus and his side.
Nassr now need to beat Damac at home in their final league game to guarantee the title. But it will not be straightforward. Damac are fighting for survival and desperately need points themselves, which could make the clash extremely dangerous.
There are still multiple scenarios in play. Al Nassr can also win the title even without beating Damac if Al Hilal drop points in one of their remaining two matches. However, if Nassr lose their final game and Hilal go on to win both of theirs, then Al Hilal will officially be crowned champions.
But what happens if Al Nassr draw their final match while Al Hilal win both remaining games?
In that scenario, both teams would finish level on 84 points. Many fans naturally assume goal difference would decide the title, similar to the English Premier League. However, the Saudi Pro League follows a completely different set of tie breakers.
If two teams finish level on points, the league first looks at:
• Most points earned in head to head matches
• Superior head to head goal difference
• Most goals scored in head to head matches
And this is exactly where Al Hilal hold the massive advantage.
During the season, Al Hilal defeated Al Nassr 3-1 in one meeting before the second clash ended 1-1. That means Hilal collected four points from the two head to head matches, while Nassr managed just one.
As a result, if both clubs finish level on points, Al Hilal will officially be crowned Saudi Pro League champions regardless of goal difference or total goals scored across the season.
So for Al Nassr, the equation is now brutally simple. Beat Damac or risk praying Al Hilal drop points. They could also head into the grand finale with silverware already in hand, with Al Nassr set to play the AFC Champions League Two final before that.