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Ronaldo now lost four finals with Al Nassr; sportsmanship questioned after runner-up medal snub

Al Nassr lost 1-0 against Japan’s Gamba Osaka on Saturday

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Ronaldo has lost four finals since arriving Saudi
Ronaldo has lost four finals since arriving Saudi
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to walk straight down the tunnel without collecting his silver medal after Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two final defeat has triggered massive debate across the football world.

Al Nassr lost 1-0 against Japan’s Gamba Osaka on Saturday, with Ronaldo visibly emotional after the final whistle. But what shocked many fans even more was what happened next. While the rest of the Al Nassr squad, led by coach Jorge Jesus, walked up to receive their runners up medals, the Portuguese superstar headed directly to the dressing room alone.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, dividing fans into two completely different camps.

Many football fans slammed Ronaldo’s actions on social media, calling it poor sportsmanship and questioning his leadership as captain. Critics argued that finals are won and lost as a team and that abandoning teammates during the medal ceremony sent the wrong message, especially in a tournament of this scale.

Others, however, defended the 41 year old icon passionately. To them, Ronaldo’s refusal to celebrate second place reflected the same ruthless mentality that helped him become one of football’s greatest winners. Fans backing him described it as the mentality of an athlete who simply hates losing more than anything else.

The defeat also added another painful chapter to Ronaldo’s trophy struggles since joining Al Nassr.

Despite continuing to score goals at an elite level, the Portuguese forward has now lost four major finals with the Saudi club since his arrival three years ago.

The heartbreaks include:

• King’s Cup Final 2024 against Al Hilal on penalties
• Saudi Super Cup Final 2024 against Al Hilal in a 4 to 1 loss
• Saudi Super Cup Final 2025 against Al Ahli on penalties
• AFC Champions League Two Final 2026 against Gamba Osaka

Ronaldo’s only trophy with Al Nassr remains the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a tournament that is not officially recognised by FIFA as a major continental competition.

Still, Al Nassr’s season is not over yet.

Ronaldo and his teammates remain in pole position to win the Saudi Pro League title. Al Nassr currently sits two points clear of rivals Al Hilal heading into the final matchday, meaning a victory against Damac would finally deliver Ronaldo his first major official trophy in Saudi football.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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