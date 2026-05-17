GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Ronaldo skips runners-up medal ceremony after Al Nassr lose Asian final

Al Nassr captain was visibly frustrated following the defeat

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Al Nassr captain appeared visibly frustrated following the defeat, with television footage showing the Portuguese forward leaving the pitch without collecting his silver medal after the final whistle.
The Al Nassr captain appeared visibly frustrated following the defeat, with television footage showing the Portuguese forward leaving the pitch without collecting his silver medal after the final whistle.
Supplied

Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Al Nassr’s runners-up medal ceremony after the Saudi side lost 1-0 to Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the final of the AFC Champions League Two, prompting widespread reaction on social media.

The Al Nassr captain appeared visibly frustrated following the defeat, with television footage showing the Portuguese forward leaving the pitch without collecting his silver medal after the final whistle, according to Saudi Arabic daily Okaz.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Al Nassr squandered several scoring opportunities during the match, extending Ronaldo’s wait for a first continental title in Asia despite his decorated career in Europe with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The defeat denied Ronaldo another chance to add an Asian title to a trophy collection that includes multiple UEFA Champions League crowns.

Social media users debated Ronaldo’s decision to miss the medal ceremony, with some criticising the move as unsporting while others defended the 41-year-old’s emotional reaction to the loss.

Despite the setback, Al Nassr still have an opportunity to secure silverware this season when they host Damac in the final round of the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. The Riyadh-based side must win to guarantee the league title officially.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A brutal defeat for Al Nassr in the AFC Champions league Two final in Riyadh

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr suffer humiliating Asian failure

3m read
A tense grand finale is on the cards

Ronaldo could lose title even with equal points

2m read
Ronaldo looked helpless when Bento made that howler

Ronaldo helpless after Al Nassr keeper blunder

3m read
Ronaldo's hopes for his first SPL title have taken a knock

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr title hopes hit by setback

3m read