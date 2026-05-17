Al Nassr captain was visibly frustrated following the defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Al Nassr’s runners-up medal ceremony after the Saudi side lost 1-0 to Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the final of the AFC Champions League Two, prompting widespread reaction on social media.
The Al Nassr captain appeared visibly frustrated following the defeat, with television footage showing the Portuguese forward leaving the pitch without collecting his silver medal after the final whistle, according to Saudi Arabic daily Okaz.
Al Nassr squandered several scoring opportunities during the match, extending Ronaldo’s wait for a first continental title in Asia despite his decorated career in Europe with Real Madrid and Manchester United.
The defeat denied Ronaldo another chance to add an Asian title to a trophy collection that includes multiple UEFA Champions League crowns.
Social media users debated Ronaldo’s decision to miss the medal ceremony, with some criticising the move as unsporting while others defended the 41-year-old’s emotional reaction to the loss.
Despite the setback, Al Nassr still have an opportunity to secure silverware this season when they host Damac in the final round of the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. The Riyadh-based side must win to guarantee the league title officially.