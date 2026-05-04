Ronaldo’s Al Nassr drop points – first league title in doubt?

Dubai: Al Nassr’s 20-game winning streak came to a dramatic end against Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, casting fresh doubt over Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of securing his first league title with the club.

Al Qadsiah pulled off a shock win against the AFC Champions League 2 finalists with Joao Felix the only scorer for AL Nassr, who fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

With this loss, Al Nassr saw their run of 20 consecutive matches won across all competitions come to an end, equalling the longest streak of Ronaldo’s club career.

The side had a golden opportunity to strengthen their grip at the top of the SPL table, but after the defeat, second-placed Al Hilal could close the gap to just two points with a win over Al Khaleej on Tuesday night.

With the title race entering its final stretch, the Riyadh derby could prove decisive in determining the destination of the SPL crown.

If Al Hilal win their game in hand and then defeat Al Nassr next Tuesday, they will move one point clear at the top of the table provided Al Nassr first beat Al Shabab this Thursday.

Although the side still have an AFC Champions League Two final to focus on, a title collapse at this stage of the season, with just three games remaining, would be utterly devastating.

Ronaldo will be desperate to secure his first major trophy with Al Nassr after joining the club in 2023, and although the defeat to Al Qadsiah has reopened the title race for challengers Al Hilal SFC, the Portuguese legend remains firmly focused on leading his side to SPL glory.

The Portuguese star now sits third on 25 goals after Julian Quinones found the net for Al Qadsiah to move onto 29 league goals, while Ivan Toney remains second with 27 for Al Ahli Saudi FC.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.