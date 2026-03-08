No Ronaldo, no problem: Simakan’s 95th-minute goal sends Al Nassr top

Felix assist and Simakan header deliver dramatic stoppage time win
In a match that looked destined to end in frustration, Mohamed Simakan stepped up at the last possible moment to give Al Nassr a dramatic 1-0 victory over NEOM SC on Saturday night.
The French defender rose highest in the fifth minute of stoppage time to power home a decisive header, sending the Al Awwal Park crowd into celebration. The late strike not only secured three crucial points but also lifted Al Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.
With the win, Stefano Pioli’s side move to 64 points, two ahead of Al Ahli, with nine rounds remaining in the title race.
The pressure on Al Nassr had increased earlier in the evening after two major results in the title race.
Al Ahli temporarily climbed to the top of the table with an impressive 3-1 victory over city rivals Al Ittihad in the famous Sea Derby. At the same time, defending champions Al Hilal maintained their unbeaten run with a dominant 4-0 win over Al Najma. Benzema scored a brace for them.
Those results meant Al Nassr needed a victory to reclaim the top spot, adding extra tension to a match that remained goalless deep into stoppage time.
Al Nassr faced the match without captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The absence of their leading scorer made the task difficult as NEOM SC defended deep and stayed compact throughout the contest.
Despite controlling possession and pushing forward repeatedly, the home side struggled to convert their dominance into clear chances for most of the game.
The breakthrough finally arrived in dramatic fashion in the 95th minute. Joao Felix delivered a perfectly weighted set piece into the penalty area, and Simakan timed his jump to perfection before heading the ball past the goalkeeper.
The goal sparked wild celebrations and extended Al Nassr’s impressive run to 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.
While Simakan’s late goal grabbed the spotlight, Al Nassr’s defensive organisation once again proved crucial. The clean sheet was their fourth consecutive home shutout in the league.
Al Nassr now sit firmly in the driving seat in the title race. However, the challenge will continue next weekend when they travel to face Al Khaleej.
Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to miss that match as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.