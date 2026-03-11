Ronaldo and Al Nassr’s Dubai fixture rescheduled

GOLD/FOREX
Ronaldo's Al Nassr to face Al Wasl across two-legs in April

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Ronaldo could feature for Al Nassr as the team are set to play in Dubai next month
AFP-WUN SUEN

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will travel to Dubai in April for the first-leg of their AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals meeting with Al Wasl.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) were forced to postpone both legs which were previously scheduled to take place on March 4 and 11, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but new dates have now been announced.

The AFC has confirmed the new match dates, with Al Nassr and Al Wasl scheduled to face off at Zebeel Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday April 7 in the first-leg and again at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday April 14 for the return leg.

Ronaldo and other top players in the region can now prepare for their return to continental competition next month.

New dates align with Ronaldo’s return from injury

Ronaldo is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury he picked up during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro league at the end of February.

After running tests on the 41-year-old, the injury is expected to rule him out for between two and four weeks, meaning the rescheduled fixtures has given him a realistic chance of featuring in both games against Al Wasl.

Ronaldo has made only one appearance in the Champions League Two this season for his club, playing in the final group-stage match against Al Zawraa. The tournament has largely taken a back seat to the SPL in the club’s priorities, as the side are well within the race to win their first league title since Ronaldo’s arrival.

With Al Nassr now progressing into the later rounds however, having their star forward available could be crucial as the team looks to secure its first official trophy since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the cub.

Ronaldo will also be keeping a close eye on the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as he looks to strengthen his case for a place in the Portugal national team squad ahead of the tournament.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
